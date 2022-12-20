 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Times and Democrat is partnering with Fogle's Piggly Wiggly who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

COMMENTARY: My favorite things

  • 0
Manger

"Memories are some of MY favorite things. Remind yourself of what yours are."

 T&D FILES

Do you remember the song from “The Sound of Music,” "My Favorite Things"? This was going through my mind as I combined thoughts of Christmas with that tune in my brain. And I began to think about what some of my favorite things really are at this time of year.

One of my very favorite things is my Manger Scene, which was a gift from my mother almost 40 years ago. She went to Bethlehem in 1983 and carefully chose a hand-carved set made of olive wood. Each year, I think of her as I carefully choose the spot for each piece. There is a sequel to that also.

Since she had three sets shipped back to the United States, one each for my brother, sister and me, she carefully chose the pieces. Therefore, it was not elaborate -- just the manger, Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus, along with one shepherd, two sheep, three wise men and a cow.

So I was ecstatic when I went into a local business 4-5 years ago and found the identical set. I talked with Daryl, owner of Garden Gate Florist, and asked if he thought there was any possibility he might get some extra pieces for my set. He was going to “The Market” in Atlanta in January, and he said he would try. He wanted the exact measurements of the pieces I had so he would know what he was looking for. I photographed each one with a ruler by its side, and I also included the handwritten label from the box it was shipped in.

People are also reading…

When he got back to Orangeburg, he was excited himself. He knew the carver who made the set he had originally bought for his shop. This young man identified the set as being from their family, because of a certain trademark star at the top of the manger. He said mine would have been carved by his grandfather and the label was in his grandfather’s handwriting.

COMMENTARY: Many years, many farm changes

Daryl ordered lots of sheep, camels, manger animals and shepherds, and I chose what I wanted to add. My sister also was overjoyed and told me which extra pieces she wanted too. Because my mother died eight years ago this month, this Manger is a reminder of her love that lives on in my heart.

Another favorite thing of mine is the tradition that I started when my grandchildren were young. I gave each a page with 4-5 questions for them to answer: What was your favorite thing this year? Who are your best friends? What books do you like best? What are your favorite foods? etc.

As you might have guessed, they each have a notebook that I have dedicated to them, so those went in their books. Now that they are adults, they ASK FOR their questions every year. Of course the questionnaire concerns more complex subjects now, and I am amazed at the insight they have in matters that we don’t just sit down and chat about when they visit.

This year, in addition to ones concerning memorable things from the year, I asked them to list things they especially enjoyed or are pleased with, if their work or workplace has changed in any way during the past year, what happened in 2022 that they wish they could have changed and some things they’d like to see in 2023. Pretty interesting answers from the three who have returned their pages.

Of course I have favorite Christmas ornaments and decorations, and they provide me with memories that I enjoy. When we traveled, I often brought home a Christmas ornament as a memory of our trips, so those are some of “my favorite things” also.

Surely, there are special events that we usually enjoy only at this time of year. Cookie swaps weren’t a big thing here until recent years. When I came home from one earlier this month, I had a platter full of cookies my friends had made. (My cookies went home with them.) It came to my mind that, rather than adding a cookie or two to the end of each regular meal, it might be better if I just ate them FOR my meal. I would eat them anyway, so I could cut out the “meal calories.” Don’t worry. I am still eating meals.

COMMENTARY: Cows on our farm

There are also the children’s Christmas programs that are so heartwarming. The children often don’t perform as consistently at other times of year, so these programs bring a big crowd of people out to join the regular church members. You understand that no matter WHERE grandparents live, they try to see their grandchildren perform when they can.

Certainly Christmas music is among my favorite things, and I never tire of it. If I am going to be truthful, there ARE a few particular songs that I tire of early in the season. I never did even LIKE “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” My top-of-the-list favorite is probably Manheim Steamroller’s rendition of "Silent Night." I can just sit and breathe it in each time I hear it (which is not often enough). But Alexa will play what I ask her to -- and I just asked her to do that!

If you are older, surely you have some memories of YOUR favorite Christmas things. My childhood memories include getting a bicycle when I was about 12 years old. I think they only made bikes in just one size then. Instead of bicycles with small dinner-plate size wheels (plus training wheels), we had tricycles, from small to large -- even one that had a chain.

Where Are They Now?, Christmas Film Stars, Years Later. Where Are They Now?, Christmas Film Stars, Years Later. 'Newsweek' reports on where the stars of some cult-classic Christmas films are today. . Home Alone, Macaulay Culkin will always be known for his iconic role playing Kevin McAllister in the first two 'Home Alone' films. . His most recent role was in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' in 2021. While filming the show, he welcomed his first child with wife Brenda Song. . Catherine O'Hara, who played Kevin's mother in the films, appeared in 'Schitt's Creek' from 2015 to 2020, earning an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for her performance. How the Grinch Stole Christmas, This 2000 adaptation of Dr. Seuss's classic book starred Jim Carrey in the title role. Carrey has continued to appear in hit films since then, including 'The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,' 'Bruce Almighty,' and the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise. Carrey has continued to appear in hit films since then, including 'The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,' 'Bruce Almighty,' and the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' franchise. Taylor Momsen, who played Cindy Lou Who, would go on to star in 'Gossip Girl' and then found the rock band 'The Pretty Reckless' in 2009. Taylor Momsen, who played Cindy Lou Who, would go on to star in 'Gossip Girl' and then found the rock band 'The Pretty Reckless' in 2009. Die Hard, This fan-favorite film stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, taking on Alan Rickman as the villainous Hans Gruber. Die Hard, This fan-favorite film stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, taking on Alan Rickman as the villainous Hans Gruber. In March 2022, Willis announced that he would retire from acting, ending a hugely successful career as an actor after being diagnosed with aphasia. Rickman, who appeared in many iconic films, including 'Love Actually' and the 'Harry Potter' franchise, died in 2016 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69. In November of 2022, Clarence Gilyard Jr, who played the tech-savvy Theo in 'Die Hard,' died at the age of 66.

I remember doll babies (no adult dolls) and a doll baby carriage. My grandmother sewed extra clothes for my dolls. I remember, during WWII, my brother, who was very young then, wanted a boy doll. There were no Barbie’s with boyfriend-Ken-dolls. My mother found a soldier doll, (GI Joe wasn’t around back then either). This was a regular doll that had short hair and a cloth army uniform on it. He had that to occupy himself when my sister and I included him in our “playing house” time.

So, memories are some of MY Favorite Things. Remind yourself of what yours are.

+1 
Harriet Hutto

Hutto

Harriet L. Hutto of the Providence Community is a periodic contributor to The Times and Democrat.

Christmas movie classics

By MICHAEL PHILLIPS, Chicago Tribune

Our stockings runneth over with streaming holiday options whose titles, on Netflix and Hallmark and elsewhere, tend to blur into a single, extended holiday viewing option we’ll call “Countdown to Falling for Christmas with You on a Holidate on Mistletoe Farm All the Way.” Someone should make that one, and then we’ll be done for a while.

Meantime: Here’s a list of four holiday movie classics. Happy viewing and stay warm.

  • “Holiday” (1938): The grandest romantic New Year’s Eve scene in Hollywood history, and yes, I’ve seen “When Harry Met Sally.” With partygoers downstairs, Katharine Hepburn and Cary Grant, in the attic playroom of a Park Avenue mansion, find themselves edging toward a realization of what they mean to each other in director George Cukor’s exquisite film version of the 1928 Philip Barry play. On Amazon Prime, YouTube, Apple TV+ and other streaming services.
  • “Remember the Night” (1940): A pip, hard to find but worth the effort. In Manhattan, over the holidays, assistant district attorney Fred MacMurray feels sorry for convicted shoplifter Barbara Stanwyck (he’s the one who convicted her) so he pays her bail and brings her home to Indiana for Christmas. It’s a truly unpredictable mixture of comedy, drama, astringent family dynamics and sneaky romance.
  • “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944): The wintertime sequences in director Vincente Minnelli’s achingly nostalgic vision of turn-of-the-century mid-American life are just a fourth of the storyline. But every season’s wonderfully realized in this one, which comes festooned with “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Judy Garland stars, and how. On Amazon Prime and other streaming services.
  • “Christmas Holiday” (1944): Some titles are more deceiving than others; this sinister wartime film noir from director Robert Siodmak takes the cake. It comes from the W. Somerset Maugham novel. The movie version stars a cast-against-type Gene Kelly as a murderous gambler, and Deanna Durbin, haunted by Yuletide memories she can’t forget. A “gotcha” studio marvel of vexed but finally fulfilled expectations. Streaming on Roku and YouTube.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 more charged in Cameron burglary

3 more charged in Cameron burglary

Three additional suspects accused of playing roles in a Cameron burglary have been taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China battles unprecedented wave of Covid cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News