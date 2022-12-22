COMMENTARY: 'I'm not a toy'

I’m Pat the pup. You found me under your Christmas tree, and I’m here to entertain and be trained. I’ll be your best friend, and I want you to be mine, too.

Just so we’ll understand each other, here are some things you need to know about me. When I’ve got my ears up and towards you, I’m waiting for you to tell me what we’re going to do. If you’re ready to play, so am I.

When you see my eyes looking right into your face and it’s getting close to my dinner time, make sure my bowl is clean and ready to be filled up with food. Have a treat ready for me because I like my desserts as much as you like yours.

If I have to take medicine when I’ve been sick or injured, put it in my food as I’ll be sure to get it that way.

The most important information I need to give you is to remind you that just because you found me underneath your Christmas tree, I’m not a toy. I’m a living creature just like you are. I’ve got feelings that can be hurt, and a body that can be hurt by foolish behavior by other dogs, or by people who do not mean to harm me, but do so from poor choices that are made.

I definitely have a sense of silliness that will come out when I know you need to laugh. When you have a bad day, I’ll be there for you with my tail wagging, and soft fur you can rub. It’ll definitely make you better. It makes me feel happier, too.

I’ll be there for you and I know you’ll be there for me. That’s what friends do.

Here’s my paw. Let’s shake on it.