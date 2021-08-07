COMMENTARY: 19 months after COVID-19: Delta strain and more

2) What went wrong? There are so many things that went wrong. One of the worst things was the spread of false rumors that vaccines change a person’s DNA, make people infertile and other unbelievable, unscientific, nonsense rumors that I cannot put in this print media. This false news spread through social media on a global scale.

Every nation, even little towns in remote parts of developing nations, still believe that vaccines are engineered to change one’s DNA. What the media could have done is to counter the rumors with sensible, logical answers. Going in front of the TV and getting vaccine jabs was not the only answer. The power of false beliefs has misguided the human race throughout history, and now we see and recognize how dangerous those false beliefs are.

It should be noted that the emergence of the Delta strain and new more aggressive and possibly lethal variants was anticipated by many scientists. It is simply Darwinian evolution -- survival of the fittest. As infection spread globally, the virus changed its shape. It will keep on changing until one of few variants may bypass some of the vaccines! As you noticed, I stated some of the vaccines, not all the vaccines. Let me explain this point with an illustration.