COMMENTARY: 16 years of zoning struggle in Orangeburg

Orangeburg City Council decided in April not to rezone three residential properties for business, despite the requests of the property owners. Council voted 4-3 not to give first reading to an ordinance changing the zoning designation of 1090 St. Matthews Road, 1070 St. Matthews Road and 1080 St. Matthews Road from Single-Family Residential to General Business.

Sometime prior to May 2016 when l was looking to purchase a house in Pecan Way Terrace, Ken Floyd stopped by and talked with me at 1090 St. Matthews Road, which is at the corner of St. Matthews Road and Stuart Street.

He informed me of what he and his neighbor Glenda and Randy Shuler had been working on for some years to rezone their property to B1.

Floyd said that he had been to the Planning Commission and City Council in the year 2006 and the rezoning passed the commission but got only two votes in council.

The next time they moved forward with their attempt, they were told that because of old covenants and restrictions that it could never be rezoned.

I said, “I didn’t have a problem with that.”

Also, at the same hearing another individual petitioned to change an area on St. Matthews Road in Pecan Way Terrace Addition near Grove Park. Next to Walgreens, he had multiple houses moved on the edge of the neighborhood and years later it turned into a strip mall.

When he approached council, he asked for Commercial, yet there was no plan put forward for any business. It passed council and became Commercial and was left vacant for about 15 years.

Another four-acre piece of property up at the Gressette house on Columbia Road and Wells Drive was changed to Office and Institutional, which was Suburban Residential, and there was no business property of any kind on that side of Columbia Road ever. They were supposed to put a dentist ofﬁce in the Gressette house, but they ended up clearing the whole corner of Wells Drive and Columbia Road and building a large parking lot and large office.

What happens now to the Gressette house? It would be a shame to see such a beautiful classic landmark be torn down to build more offices. I sat through the hearings, and it was passed with no issues. We want to know why it is so difficult in these hearings for us to achieve our goal.

ls it because they are wealthy and we are not? Is it because some of these developers like to control all commercial properties in the city? It seems average citizens don’t get the same treatment as wealthy individuals.

Floyd feels by being put in a commercial office park against our will back in 1972, it is a violation of the law. I contend that all citizens of Block A should have the same rights.

Floyd said, “back in Pecan Way Terrace there were many obstacles to overcome and at that time a group of them over the entire neighborhood were working on haying the archaic covenants and restrictions rewritten that were in the deed back in 1946 and ran with the land forever.“

Floyd started doing research to ﬁnd out how 48% of Block A was B1 Commercial that he was adjacent to on two sides since Feb. 1, 1972. After a year or so of research, he found a note that said judgment Feb. 1, 1972. These old records were kept in the courthouse basement and Floyd found the declaratory judgment act that had changed the covenants and restrictions of 48% of Block A.

It was rezoned, so it looked a bit suspicious. An undisclosed judge told us that with the great lack of signatures and how it was done, "it would not have passed in my court.”

Floyd said he "is next door to one of the busiest banks in all of Orangeburg with four drive-through windows and two teller machines that are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week." His windows rattle from the loud music at all hours of the night and day and McGregor St Company LLP accountants are adjacent to the back of his property and his neighbors' as well.

"We live in a commercial office park on one of the busiest four-lane thoroughfares in the city. We are directly across from Grand South Bank and the Orangeburg Mall," Floyd said.

Several council members have turned deaf ears to this situation and said “this present council didn‘t do this." But they do have the power to right some of the wrongs from back then. Meanwhile other properties seem to have no trouble with zoning.

Floyd said that their group talked with Russ Blanchard of Williams and Williams attorneys, and he decided to take on the challenge of rewriting the covenants and restrictions for the entire neighborhood. The master in equity for Orangeburg County said we would be required to get two-thirds of the neighborhood to sign a notarized document and everyone else would be served by a process server so there is no way that people would not have known what we were doing. In fact, everyone knew what we were doing.

This was very time consuming and expensive for Floyd. A councilman indicated that people in the neighborhood didn’t know about what we were doing, but that is far from the truth. This process took years of knocking on doors and talking with almost every one of the property owners in the neighborhood.

There are 155 lots in Pecan Way Terrace, and this was more work than most can imagine. After about 3-12 years of hard work, the judge ﬁnally signed the new covenants into law.

In the summer and fall of 2019, Floyd said, “even after our covenant and restriction petitions, which were close to two-thirds of the neighborhood, were tallied, we were required by law to serve all that were against." He would go one step further just to eliminate any doubts that the city knew that we had the support of the property owners by getting speciﬁc petitions witnessed and notarized by property owners in the neighborhood.

"These documents read like this:

"I, resident and owner of property in Block A of Pecan Way Terrace subdivision have no objections to the Re-zoning of 1070, 1080, and 1090 St. Matthews Rd. from residential to commercial. This will be a more appropriate zoning application because of the significant change in character and nature of this part of Pecan Way Terrace. This change has been brought about by the current level of commercial activity adjacent to and inside Block A by the adjacent Ofﬁce Park, surrounding commercial property, four lane thoroughfares, and the proximity of the Orangeburg Mall which is directly across from the aforementioned properties.

Signature

Address

Witness

SWORN to before me this Day of XX 2019

(L.S.)

NOTARY PUBLIC FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

My commission expires XXXX."

He said, “we have 51 petitions signed by homeowners from the neighborhood and there should be absolutely no doubt that everyone at the Orangeburg City Council and Planning Commission knows that the neighborhood knows what we are doing. Nobody is trying to slip something in like the Orangeburg City Council did back in 1972."

Floyd said "on Sept. 26, 2019, in the Planning Commission hearing, we learned that while we were working on rewriting the covenants and restrictions that the city was at the same time redesignating our neighborhood to suburban residential in the new comprehensive plan, which put us in the same situation we were in years before. The odd thing is there is no Suburban Residential anywhere around close to Pecan Way Terrace and we are surrounded by Urban. It's an oxymoron. It was hard to stomach. We were turned down by the Planning Commission."

Council was informed by the city attorney that the ordinance could not move forward due to the comprehensive plan and land-use documents. The Planning Commission then voted to send it back to City Council to review the comprehensive plan to see if it could be changed from Suburban to another classiﬁcation. It was voted on and approved 4-1.

Then council requested consultant John Ford to review the Comprehensive Plan and address buffering needs.

That is odd because our new covenants and restrictions that had just passed in May 2019 had provisions in Article II 2.2 section a. that require buffer zones on commercial lots. "Commercial Buffers shall be constructed or installed on a Commercial lot prior to the commencement of business on such commercial lot."

These covenants also protected against liquor stores, bars and clubs and numerous other unpalatable businesses that would not be suitable at the edge of a residential neighborhood.

Copies of these documents were given to every council member. Some seem not to have read them by choice because they don’t really represent the people of their districts. Don‘t get me wrong, our mayor and about half the council are dedicated public servants and treat people equally and fairly. They also failed to recognize 50 signed notarized documents from people all over the neighborhood that agreed that changing our property to B1 Commercial was the correct thing to do. Some of those people were right across Stuart Street from 1090 St. Matthews Road.

Oct 1, 2019, we went to City Council for the ﬁrst reading of ordinance to change from A1 to B1. The request was denied 4-3. Floyd was speaking to Mayor Butler at the podium when Councilman Hannah interrupted him and alleged that he had lied to him about people he had talked to in the neighborhood and what they had said and was very rude and disrupted the meeting and had to be called down by the mayor. It was a personal attack on Floyd.

Nov. 5, 2019, we went to City Council and council was asked to reconsider the Planning Commission recommendation to amend the Comprehensive Map. City Council approved 5-2 to have them study the Comprehensive Plan.

Sept 24, 2020, we went to the Planning Commission. John Singh talked and explained the study.

Feb. 20, 2021, City Council had update on the 2010 Comprehensive Plan.

March 10, 2021, City Council had the first reading of an ordinance to amend the Future Land Use plan. The motion was approved 4-3.

April 6, 2021, City Council had second reading on the Future Land Use. It was approved 4-3.

April 20, 2021, City Council had third reading on Future Land Use. It was approved 5-2.

Dec. 21, 2021, City Council had the first reading on the buffers. The motion was unanimously passed.

Jan. 4, 2022, City Council had second reading on buffers. The motion was unanimously passed.

Jan. 10, 2022, City Council had third reading on buffers. The motion was unanimously passed.

March 17, 2022, we went to the Planning Commission for the rezoning of our three properties. The motion was unanimously passed.

April 7, 2022, City Council had the first reading on rezoning of our three properties. The motion was 3-3 with one saying nothing when the others voted. He did not raise his hand. Then he was led to speak by the mayor and the assistant administrator.

The assistant administrator and the city attorney called it an abstention and it did not pass. The first reading was labeled a public hearing, but City Council would not allow public input before they voted.

