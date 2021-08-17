COMMENTARY - Afghanistan: What my visits taught me

I prayed for seven years to go to Afghanistan, and when I became a nurse, that prayer was answered.

Sometimes people may think, “I wouldn't want to go there!”

But what they do not realize is how difficult it is to get there. You have to have a special skill to be able to help and although my husband sometimes joked I was going on vacation, looking at tourist sites wasn't on top of the itinerary.

My husband, John, always supported me in what he felt was my calling even though some people did not.

He joked about me going on vacation during my five trips to Afghanistan, a country that I eventually learned to love.

It is not every day that a middle-aged woman with a husband and three children gets to go on an adventure and actually help a nation build infrastructure.

I believe this was a privilege given to me by God. So, I am sharing some highlights of my journeys to help teach, inspire or just provide a glimpse to better understand, with compassion, what is happening to the people there, people who could be your family or my family.

The names of the people mentioned in this article have been changed.