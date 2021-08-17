COMMENTARY - Afghanistan: What my visits taught me

I prayed for seven years to go to Afghanistan, and when I became a nurse, that prayer was answered.
Sometimes people may think, “I wouldn't want to go there!”
But what they do not realize is how difficult it is to get there. You have to have a special skill to be able to help and although my husband sometimes joked I was going on vacation, looking at tourist sites wasn't on top of the itinerary.
My husband, John, always supported me in what he felt was my calling even though some people did not.
He joked about me going on vacation during my five trips to Afghanistan, a country that I eventually learned to love.
It is not every day that a middle-aged woman with a husband and three children gets to go on an adventure and actually help a nation build infrastructure.
I believe this was a privilege given to me by God. So, I am sharing some highlights of my journeys to help teach, inspire or just provide a glimpse to better understand, with compassion, what is happening to the people there, people who could be your family or my family.
The names of the people mentioned in this article have been changed.
I first visited Afghanistan in 1390, according to the Muslim calendar, in 2010 according to ours. I was assigned an interpreter, a young college-educated woman, by the hospital where I was a volunteer nurse. I learned that it was unusual for her and her sisters to be educated, as advanced education was often limited for girls who wanted to pursue their education.
I asked her why she did not leave a country that had such insecurity even in the best of times.
“Because I love my people,” she said. “They are in danger all the time. They have a lot of death in family.”
She explained that every family had lost at least one or two loved ones in violent gunfire or bomb blasts.
The past few decades in Afghanistan have especially been susceptible to war and terrorism. An older woman I met, a nurse who was from another nation, shared what an imam, an Islamic religious leader, said, “Just as all Christians are not KKK, all Muslims are not Taliban.”
I met “Tina,” who was about 35 years old, but appeared 15 years older, who had traveled to the hospital because of gynecological problems. One of the common features of women living in Afghanistan is that many women appear much older than they are.
I met 38-year-old “Sharon,” who had one son, 11 years old, followed by five pregnancies where the baby died. “Sharon” said she had a fistula and could not deliver the babies. Because of the fistula, she said her husband left her and got another wife.
One of the most incredible moments during my care of patients was when “Lynn,” who had just given birth, and I were in a small cramped room with her seated on an old, dirty birthing chair.
I asked a staff member for something to clean “Lynn,” and when she returned, she left a tin can with a tomato label on it and some gauze on a rusted table.
I was helping the woman when a man walked in, visibly angry.
He said something to her in Dari and abruptly left. I asked the staff member what he had said, and she replied, “Where is my son?”
In Afghanistan, girls are seen as having no value.
I met a 10-year-old girl I called “Little Momma” because she was always holding her toddler brother, who was scheduled for cleft palate surgery.
She said to me, “Why you act like a child?” I didn't know I was acting like a child. Maybe she thought that because I was smiling, as women in Afghanistan do not smile much.
I showed her my driver's license and her eyes got huge when I told her that in my country I could pass a test and drive – unheard of in her world where women are not allowed to drive and had to sit in the back seat of a vehicle if their family had a car.
I visited schools where young girls shared their hopes and dreams. They told me that their biggest desires in life were peace for Afghanistan, and an opportunity to attend school beyond seventh grade as many families forced them to marry. Many expressed their desire to be allowed to choose the man they would marry. How differently our children grow up.
I kept trying to learn Dari through the years, but just couldn’t. My excuse was that I had no one to learn it with. Yet language was never a problem and that is the value of having people who will help you.
Another young lady who interpreted for me also defended me to a shopkeeper when we went shopping for a burka.
I asked how much the garment cost and she and the shopkeeper kept talking back and forth.
Finally, I said, “What did he say?”
She replied, “He wants to charge you more. When I told him that is wrong, he said, ‘Why not? She is a foreigner.’”
My interpreter won and so I paid $16, what the locals paid, and not the $3 more that he wanted to charge me.
I learned no matter what language or culture, honesty and justice are still values that shine brightly wherever we are and whatever we do.
I treasure the people I have met in Afghanistan and what I learned about humanity. I still believe that love transcends all cultures and all people.
If you pray, I ask that you pray for Afghanistan, and may there be peace in this nation and for the people who have suffered so much for so long.
Cindy D. Ott of Rowesville is an American Nurses Association
board-certified registered nurse. She is married to John Ott, and they have three grown children.