Commencements had to go on, Claflin president says

Claflin University on Saturday held commencement ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021. University President Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack made the following remarks:

"We are the first institution of higher education in South Carolina post-pandemic to have an indoor commencement, so we have a lot to celebrate. We are having this ceremony because you visionary leaders made it possible.

"COVID-19 stole a lot from you. It stole family. It stole friends. But we refused to not let you have this moment to walk across the stage so that you can be celebrated by your family and friends – we know this moment is very important.

"We were told yesterday that today it would be pouring down rain, with lightning and 25 mph winds. They said you have to cancel commencement. But I said not over my dead body – we will find a way. We wanted to celebrate you Class of 2020. You been through so much. We wanted to celebrate you. This is truly your time.

"Class of 2021, you have been cheated a lot, so we did not want you to be cheated from this tradition of walking across this stage. We feel a sense of responsibility to overcome these challenges and there are many challenges happening in this world. ...