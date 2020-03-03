Coming March 1: Solid waste taxpayers required to file and pay electronically

An electronic mandate on South Carolina's Solid Waste Tax goes into effect March 1, which will require all solid waste taxpayers to file and pay electronically.

South Carolina's Solid Waste Tax applies to the sale of motor oil and lubricants, tires, lead-acid batteries, and white goods, such as refrigerators. The tax provides for a solid waste reduction and recycling program.

Electronic mandates require certain taxes be filed, and in many cases paid, electronically. If an electronic mandate is in effect and a taxpayer does not file electronically, penalties and interest will apply.

The easiest way to file and pay South Carolina business taxes electronically is using the SCDOR's free online tax portal, MyDORWAY. A MyDORWAY account allows business owners and tax professionals to securely manage all of their tax accounts from one login, make payments, file returns, calculate penalties and interest, and view related correspondence 24/7.

Other benefits of managing your business tax accounts on MyDORWAY include:

• Calculations are made automatically to reduce errors

• Systematic checkpoints ensure your return is complete before you submit it