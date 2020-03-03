Coming March 1: Solid waste taxpayers required to file and pay electronically

An electronic mandate on South Carolina's Solid Waste Tax goes into effect March 1, which will require all solid waste taxpayers to file and pay electronically.
South Carolina's Solid Waste Tax applies to the sale of motor oil and lubricants, tires, lead-acid batteries, and white goods, such as refrigerators. The tax provides for a solid waste reduction and recycling program.
Electronic mandates require certain taxes be filed, and in many cases paid, electronically. If an electronic mandate is in effect and a taxpayer does not file electronically, penalties and interest will apply.
The easiest way to file and pay South Carolina business taxes electronically is using the SCDOR's free online tax portal, MyDORWAY. A MyDORWAY account allows business owners and tax professionals to securely manage all of their tax accounts from one login, make payments, file returns, calculate penalties and interest, and view related correspondence 24/7.
Other benefits of managing your business tax accounts on MyDORWAY include:
• Calculations are made automatically to reduce errors
• Systematic checkpoints ensure your return is complete before you submit it
• The SCDOR receives your return faster so it can be processed sooner
The electronic mandate for Solid Waste Tax is one of several South Carolina electronic mandates. Others include:
All taxpayers who file this tax must file and pay electronically:
• Aviation Fuel Tax and Rental Fee Surcharge (going into effect throughout 2020. Affected taxpayers will receive letter with information.
• Solid Waste Tax (effective March 1, 2020)
• 911 User Fee, Motor Fuel Taxes, Beer Wholesalers, Liquor Wholesalers, Wine Wholesalers (already in effect)
Taxpayers whose state tax liability is $15,000 or more per filing period must file and pay electronically:
• Airline Tax, Carline Tax, Corporate Tax, Fiduciary Tax, Miscellaneous Taxes, Partnership, Sales Tax, including Accommodations Tax, Use Tax, and Local Sales Taxes (already in effect)
Taxpayers who withhold $15,000 or more per quarter or who make 24 or more withholding payments in a year must file and pay electronically:
• Withholding Tax (already in effect)
Learn more about electronic mandates at dor.sc.gov/biz-services.
Preparers who file 100 or more returns for a tax period for the same year are required to file electronically according to South Carolina Code Section 12-54-250. Learn more about this electronic mandate for preparers online.
