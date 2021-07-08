Coming home: Korean War vet’s remains returning to Orangeburg

“When my uncle went off in the service and all, he never saw him anymore since then. That's been 71 years ago. My dad's 92. He's been kind of looking forward to that happening, especially when they gave him the call,” Mac Crosby said.

“They took his DNA a few years back so they would have that on file. Then when they brought the remains over, they did identify him as one of them,” he said.

He continued, “They let us know that a while back, just before COVID came in. Then with the COVID pandemic, they had to stop with all that.”

A memorial service is scheduled for Aug. 18, which would have been the soldier's 89 birthday. A time has not been set.

Crosby said his uncle will be buried in Crestlawn Cemetery next to his parents. Thompson's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Crosby's name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.