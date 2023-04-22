When Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School senior Jaha’mari Harper arrives for his freshman year at South Carolina State University in August, he literally will be coming full circle.

“It’s a dream come true. He’s following in my footsteps,” said his father, 2006 SC State graduate Johnell Harper. “I met his mom here. He was actually born here on campus in married student housing.”

The Harpers were on campus recently for SC State’s annual Spring Open House, an event intended to show hundreds of prospective students and their families what the state’s only public HBCU offers both in academics and in campus life. Students also were able to pay admission fees, complete financial aid processes, take campus tours and meet with academic advisers.

As a cornerback for the Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders, Jaha’mari found a lot of success on the football field, including the team’s runner-up finish in the state playoffs his junior year.

Those successes brought him a scholarship offer from the SC State Bulldogs, but he elected not to play his freshman year and was still debating whether to join the team as a sophomore. Why? He wants to get settled academically first.

“I know it will be new to me, so I’ll have to adapt to it,” he said of the transition to college life. “I wanted to attend an HBCU because I love the environment, and it’s kind of a tradition since my parents went here.”

He plans to major in sports management, so his love for athletics is still thriving.

“Hopefully one day I will be an athletic director,” Jaha’mari said.

As an alumnus, Jaha’mari’s father stays connected to the campus community, which helps him have confidence that his son will do well at SC State.

“I know he’s in good hands. It’s a great atmosphere. I’m just down the road from him, so everything is closeknit,” Johnell said.

More family ties

Another incoming freshman with ties to the Bulldog network is Sherika Livingston, whose older brother is Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State’s director of bands. She came all the way from Marion, Arkansas, a small city just across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee, to enroll.

Again, it was that HBCU appeal, especially her brother’s Marching 101 Band, that made her want to join the Bulldog family.

“Back in the day, we did not have that many opportunities, so this is nice,” she said.

Sherika plans to major in business marketing with an eye on a future in the food service industry.

“I would like to have restaurants all over and also just be a good businessperson,” she said.

Future teacher

Elijah Ross, a senior at Sumpter High School, plans to major in elementary education at SC State. Open House allowed him to meet members of SC State’s Call Me MiSTER cohort, a program intended to increase the number of Black male teachers in South Carolina classrooms.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a teacher,” he said. “I like teaching people. I like learning and then sharing what I know with other people. I want to get my education and then spread my wisdom.”

He, too, has a family connection to SC State.

“My cousin goes here, and he told me a lot about the school, so I looked into it,” Elijah said. “I liked what it had, so I’m going to give it a try.”

Academics mean the most

Brandy and Michael Sartor brought their daughter, Kinslee Floyd, from Union to the Spring Open House, during which she was able to participate in Bulldog Ready, a session to complete the registration process for the Fall Semester.

“She’s had her heart set on this for years,” Michael said. “I had a childhood friend who came up here. It was a good experience for him.”