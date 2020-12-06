Combating the armyworm: Researcher looks for ways to make sorghum resistant

“By introducing sorghum hybrids to the marketplace that deter or tolerate headworm feeding, sorghum producers can decrease pesticide use that will ultimately lead to increased profitability, as well as reduce their environmental footprint,” Boyles said.

Fall armyworms will feed on most major crops in South Carolina including corn, cotton, soybean, peanuts, wheat, tobacco and hay. The researchers hope to determine if sorghum genes can be incorporated into the genomes of other crops to reduce fall armyworm and other headworm feeding. Information from this project will be published and disseminated throughout the scientific community so that there is a better understanding of the interaction between major crops and pests.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln entomologist Joe Louis is leading the research. Louis and his team will look at how the fall armyworm overcomes plant’s natural defenses. They will look at how proteins found in fall armyworm saliva can actually reprogram host plant defenses.

“In addition to the plant defenses, we will also monitor how insects utilize counter-defenses to overcome the innate plant defenses,” Louis said. “Thus, this project will also extend the known repertoire of herbivore elicitors in overcoming plant defenses.”