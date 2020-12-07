COLUMN: 'Mrs. Helen' was Pollyanna of Neeses

Helen Daisy Giovacchini -- a cheerful, honored longtime resident of Neeses and organic gardener, baker and mother of two -- has ties to the founding founders of the town in the Silver Springs area.
"Mrs. Helen," who had a broad smile and dimples up to the end of her life at 93 on Nov. 8, 2020, was recognized in January 2009 by the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative for her cheerfulness. She had an article written about her in The Times and Democrat at the time.
Mrs. Helen loved to get her hands dirty and to make things grow through organic gardening. Surrounding her yard were giant sunflowers that reflected her sunny disposition.
Throughout the Town of Neeses, she was known to give a cheerful smile with a blue, bright glint in her eyes at Neeses Crime Watch meetings and at the post office. In fact, just 11 years ago, Mrs. Helen was said to be the “Pollyanna” of her territory, referring to the character of a book and a Disney film. She, like Pollyanna, always had a bright outlook and smile, no matter what.
Her great-grandfather, Thomas Jefferson Bolin, and grandfather, Barnard B. Corbett, were two of the six founding fathers of the Town of Neeses in 1903, according to family history from Jimmy Hoffman. According to the Find a Grave website, the oldest founding father, Thomas Jefferson Bolin, was born on Dec. 13, 1842, and passed away on May 10, 1908, and is buried in the Rocky Swamp Methodist Church cemetery.
According to The T&D archives, J.W. Neese was the town's official founder and was believed to have worked in a post office in the area around November 1893. Neese sold property for the railroad right away in the late 1800s. Also, there is a record of a postcard Neese sent from the area on March 18, 1897. Therefore, Mrs. Helen’s aforementioned ancestors were present for the foundation of the town.
Mrs. Helen was born on the family farm just outside of Neeses on Jan. 20, 1927. She was number four of eight children born to Walter and Daisy Corbett.
She did the usual tasks while growing up on the farm, including picking cotton, hoeing beans and baby-sitting younger siblings. Quite a bit of time with these younger siblings was just having fun.
She walked the mile to school (uphill both ways in heat, rain, and cold, as they said in those days) and graduated valedictorian in 1943.
Mrs. Helen’s first job was as a receptionist for Dr. Sims in Orangeburg. She met her first husband there while he was home on leave during World War II and brought his mother to the chiropractor.
James “Eddie” Hoffman and Mrs. Helen were married late Dec. 1945; they honeymooned in Davenport, Iowa.
After three years, both graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in 1948 and moved to Columbus, Georgia, to set up a practice. Two sons were born to them, Jimmy and Jeptha, 1948 and 1950 respectively.
Drs. Eddie and Helen decided to expand their healing ministry and began theological studies in Colorado and received their initial ordination in 1953. They began to be organic gardeners first in Georgia and continued in Colorado.
Just before Christmas 1955, Eddie, Helen and their younger son were involved in a blunt-force-trauma car accident. Eddie and Helen’s son Jeptha were killed. Mrs. Helen was unconscious with a broken leg and fractured skull. She survived after many months of rehab.
Her son, Jimmy, was cared for by their ministry family in Colorado while Mrs. Helen recuperated.
From 1955 to 1974, Mrs. Helen continued to work with her hands, whether it was chiropractic work, gardening, child care, laundry or baking whole wheat sourdough bread on the 128-acre community ranch. She also created some very nice pieces of watercolor art, according to her family members and friends.
In 1974, Mrs. Helen was said to have felt the empty nest syndrome after her surviving son got married, so she decided to marry another organic gardener, Louis Giovacchini. They were married and moved to Wyoming to set up a 5-acre farm. Word of mouth brought hundreds of people to them at harvest times.
They were a team while working for the Carpenter Elementary School in Wyoming. Her husband passed away in 2000. Mrs. Helen stayed and continued her baking and gardening with the help of church and community friends.
In 2006, she moved back to Neeses to her grandfather’s old home. Immediately, she started a garden on the fence line across from the post office. Neighbors of all backgrounds would stop by and talk with her at her fence. Every week, she would bake four loaves of whole wheat sourdough bread and give most away. She loved writing letters and kept the post office busy for years.
In 2016, when it became evident that she could no longer take care of herself physically and needed more help than her son could provide, she became a resident of an assisted-living center. She loved spending time with her siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren throughout the years.
According to her relatives, her advice to everyone on her last birthday was, “Smile and be happy.” Anyone who knew her stated that her smile was contagious.
The afternoon of Nov. 7, her son, Jimmy Hoffman, was helping her into her nursing home. They talked about the day being her first husband’s birthday. She smiled, and before the next sunrise, she went home.
Mrs. Helen’s favorite commandment from her Lord and King was “Love one another as I have loved you.” She did just that ... pass that on.
