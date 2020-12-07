COLUMN: 'Mrs. Helen' was Pollyanna of Neeses

According to The T&D archives, J.W. Neese was the town's official founder and was believed to have worked in a post office in the area around November 1893. Neese sold property for the railroad right away in the late 1800s. Also, there is a record of a postcard Neese sent from the area on March 18, 1897. Therefore, Mrs. Helen’s aforementioned ancestors were present for the foundation of the town.

Mrs. Helen was born on the family farm just outside of Neeses on Jan. 20, 1927. She was number four of eight children born to Walter and Daisy Corbett.

She did the usual tasks while growing up on the farm, including picking cotton, hoeing beans and baby-sitting younger siblings. Quite a bit of time with these younger siblings was just having fun.

She walked the mile to school (uphill both ways in heat, rain, and cold, as they said in those days) and graduated valedictorian in 1943.

Mrs. Helen’s first job was as a receptionist for Dr. Sims in Orangeburg. She met her first husband there while he was home on leave during World War II and brought his mother to the chiropractor.

James “Eddie” Hoffman and Mrs. Helen were married late Dec. 1945; they honeymooned in Davenport, Iowa.