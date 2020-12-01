Columbia's mayor to head US diplomacy group

COLUMBIA — The mayor of South Carolina's capital city is taking on a leadership role at an international organization that aims to supplement the United States' national defense by strengthening the civilian tools of development and diplomacy.

Officials announced Monday that Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin would be a board co-chairman of the Center for U.S. Global Leadership Board, the education arm of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The other co-chairman is Norm Coleman, a former U.S. senator from Minnesota who works for lobbying firm Hogan Lovells.

According to its website, the board Benjamin is taking over "focuses on educating the American public and policy leaders about the importance of U.S. global leadership through the tools of diplomacy and development." The Coalition describes itself as a network of businesses, nongovernmental organizations, experts and community leaders "who support strategic investments to elevate development and diplomacy alongside defense in order to build a better, safer world."

Benjamin told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the group "plays an incredibly unique and important role as a truly bipartisan organization dedicated to peace and prosperity," adding that he is "thankful for the opportunity to play a role in its continued success."