Columbia woman reported missing

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are searching for a 49-year-old woman who’s been reported missing by her family.

Ashley Lane Till last spoke with a relative on Saturday, Nov. 7.

On that day, CPD officers were also dispatched to Till’s Hampton Street home to conduct a welfare check at the request of a relative. When Till was not located at that time, relatives began to worry and express their concern for her safety and well-being.

According to loved ones, Till has a medical condition that requires her to take prescribed medication.

Till is described as being a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 105 pounds and standing 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Till’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

• Call toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

• Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “submit a tip” tab.

• Download the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0