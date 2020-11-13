 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Columbia woman reported missing
0 comments
editor's pick

Columbia woman reported missing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are searching for a 49-year-old woman who’s been reported missing by her family.

Ashley Lane Till last spoke with a relative on Saturday, Nov. 7.

On that day, CPD officers were also dispatched to Till’s Hampton Street home to conduct a welfare check at the request of a relative. When Till was not located at that time, relatives began to worry and express their concern for her safety and well-being.

According to loved ones, Till has a medical condition that requires her to take prescribed medication.

Till is described as being a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 105 pounds and standing 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Till’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

• Call toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

• Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “submit a tip” tab.

• Download the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

Ashley Lane Till

Till

 SOURCE: CPD
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 11-13-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News