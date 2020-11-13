Columbia woman reported missing

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are searching for a 49-year-old woman who’s been reported missing by her family.
Ashley Lane Till last spoke with a relative on Saturday, Nov. 7.
On that day, CPD officers were also dispatched to Till’s Hampton Street home to conduct a welfare check at the request of a relative. When Till was not located at that time, relatives began to worry and express their concern for her safety and well-being.
According to loved ones, Till has a medical condition that requires her to take prescribed medication.
Till is described as being a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 105 pounds and standing 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Anyone with information about Till’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:
• Call toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.
• Visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “submit a tip” tab.
• Download the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.
