Columbia VA, USC partner to host mass veteran vaccination event

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina has partnered with the Columbia VA to vaccinate veterans against COVID-19.

On Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 (President’s Day), the Columbia VA will host a mass veteran vaccination event for enrolled veterans, 65 and older. The vaccination clinic will be located at the Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln Street, Columbia, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required for veterans to be vaccinated.

Veterans may park at one of the three main parking lots directly in front of the Colonial Life Arena at the intersection of Lincoln and Devine streets.

The Columbia VA is reaching out to eligible veterans to schedule them for President’s Day. Currently enrolled veterans, 65 or older, can contact the facility’s vaccine hotline at 803-776-4000, dial 1 and then extension 2873 (CURE). Veterans may also call the CURE line to schedule a vaccination beyond Monday’s event. Hotline hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

VA staff will also be on hand to enroll veterans in need of other care and benefits. If you need to be enrolled, reach out to our Welcome Center at 803-776-4000 option 5.