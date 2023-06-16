COLUMBIA – The Columbia VA Health Care System will host a Job Fair, June 24. The fair is aimed at hiring Registered Nurses (RN), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), and Nursing Assistants (NA) with a desire to join our team in Med-Surg, the Operating Room, our Community Living Center, the Emergency Department, or specialty clinics.

The fair is also welcome to any Medical Supply Aide Techs, Medical Instrument Techs (MIT), or Diagnostic Radiologic Techs (DRT) interested in joining the Columbia VAHCS. These positions are located at the Columbia Campus, as well as our Community Outpatient Clinics. Those interested should come ready to be interviewed, and bring with them the following: