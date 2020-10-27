Columbia resident files for SCSU board

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission has received letters of intent from the following candidates for vacancies on these boards of trustees:
• South Carolina State University at-large seat 10 -- Macie P. Smith, Columbia -- term expires June 30, 2024
• The Citadel, one at-large seat -- C. Douglas Barnes, Lancaster -- term expires June 30, 2026 -- Kenneth L. Davis III, Columbia -- F. Gregory Delleney Jr., Chester -- Andrew L. Helfer, Columbia -- Paul N. Rhyne, Irmo
• Lander University at-large seat 9 -- Esther R. “Toni” Able, Laurens -- term expires June 30, 2022 -- James C. Shubert, Simpsonville
• University of South Carolina 5th Judicial Circuit -- Robert F. Dozier Jr., Columbia -- term expires June 30, 2022 -- Alexander English, Blythewood -- Kevin M. Hunter, Irmo
