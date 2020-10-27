 Skip to main content
Columbia resident files for SCSU board
Columbia resident files for SCSU board

The College and University Trustee Screening Commission has received letters of intent from the following candidates for vacancies on these boards of trustees:

• South Carolina State University at-large seat 10 -- Macie P. Smith, Columbia -- term expires June 30, 2024

• The Citadel, one at-large seat -- C. Douglas Barnes, Lancaster -- term expires June 30, 2026 -- Kenneth L. Davis III, Columbia -- F. Gregory Delleney Jr., Chester -- Andrew L. Helfer, Columbia -- Paul N. Rhyne, Irmo

• Lander University at-large seat 9 -- Esther R. “Toni” Able, Laurens -- term expires June 30, 2022 -- James C. Shubert, Simpsonville

• University of South Carolina 5th Judicial Circuit -- Robert F. Dozier Jr., Columbia -- term expires June 30, 2022 -- Alexander English, Blythewood -- Kevin M. Hunter, Irmo

