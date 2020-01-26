{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG – Prince of Orange Mall announced recently the launch of Color for a Cause, an annual event that raises funds and awareness in support of local organizations.

The event will be held at the mall on Tuesday, March 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. Organizations can visit wecolorforacause.com to register to participate in this year’s event.

During the event, participating organizations are provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.

Color for a Cause is held at the Prince of Orange Mall at no cost to participating organizations. Registration is currently open and local organizations looking to sign up or learn more can visit wecolorforacause.com or email mallevents@hullpg.com. The registration deadline for participating organizations is Wednesday, Jan. 29.

