College students are returning to Orangeburg

It's been since 2020 that many S.C. State and Claflin students have seen each other in person.
With the coronavirus pandemic pushing most classes to online status for much of the last three semesters, the neighboring universities have had only a limited number of students on campus.
That is changing this week, with both schools welcoming students back to campus for fall 2021. Both have outlined protocols consistent with guidance on protecting people from COVID-19.
At Claflin, move-in day for the freshman class and new students was Aug. 6 while the move-in dates for returning students were Wednesday and Thursday.
Claflin begins classes on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Students hope for a return to normalcy after the disruption and uncertainty of the pandemic left a lingering impression.
“It was life-changing," Christopher Key, a senior business management major from Orangeburg, told Claflin Communications. “Now that we are coming back, it’s like we can breathe again. It was very stressful for the students, staff and faculty. Everyone is looking forward to returning to campus. We are hopeful that we will be able to enjoy the campus and the college experience for the full year.”
Key believes that the COVID-19 protocols and guidance established by Claflin administrators will be effective in mitigating the spread of the virus on the campus.
“Claflin has a good plan that will help students, faculty, and staff stay safe,” he said. “This includes the plan for the dining hall where we are asked to limit our time to 30 minutes so others can spend time and eat with their friends. The policies will allow us to interact with friends while adhering to social distancing to stay safe.”
Arteria Gibson, a junior mass communications major from Columbia, said she expects the Claflin staff and students to do their part so that the campus will have a sense of normalcy.
"We thought we were going on spring break and after it was extended we never came back,” she said of spring 2020. “I am looking forward to the full in-person learning that I need to be successful as a student.”
At S.C. State, freshmen will be moving into their rooms on Thursday followed by upperclassmen on Aug. 13.
“I think this should be a moment to embrace the openness of our togetherness,” said Cammy Grate, S.C. State’s director of residence life and housing. “We all at this point in time need to respect each other and respect the fact that we need to be as safe as we can.”
Along with weekly testing requirements for residents, vaccination clinics and other precautions, S.C. State will designate one of its seven residential facilities, Earle Hall, as an isolation hall for students who test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
S.C. State will have four traditional residence halls in operation –Mitchell Hall, Battiste Hall, Sojourner Truth Hall and Williams Hall – as well as Hugine Suites and University Village apartments for upperclassmen.
Initially at least, there will be no visitation in residence halls this semester. and students will be encouraged to wear masks in group settings and practice social distancing as much as possible.
“That way we can be loyal sons and daughters, as our alma mater states, ‘ready all to do and dare,’ by saying, ‘Hey, this is not too difficult for me. I want family back,’” Grate said. “S.C. State wants them to get back to some normalcy as a family. They are in Bulldog Country now, and we want students to know that this is such good time to be back.
“I think it’s time to welcome the family back,” she said.
Grate is excited to have SC State’s residence halls filled with life again, as she considers residential campus life an essential part of the collegiate experience.
“You are living with folks of different walks of life,” Grate said. “You are making new lifetime friends. You’re not living under mom and dad, so you have to develop your own sense of responsibility.”
Classes will begin at S.C. State on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
