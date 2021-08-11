College students are returning to Orangeburg

“Claflin has a good plan that will help students, faculty, and staff stay safe,” he said. “This includes the plan for the dining hall where we are asked to limit our time to 30 minutes so others can spend time and eat with their friends. The policies will allow us to interact with friends while adhering to social distancing to stay safe.”

Arteria Gibson, a junior mass communications major from Columbia, said she expects the Claflin staff and students to do their part so that the campus will have a sense of normalcy.

"We thought we were going on spring break and after it was extended we never came back,” she said of spring 2020. “I am looking forward to the full in-person learning that I need to be successful as a student.”

At S.C. State, freshmen will be moving into their rooms on Thursday followed by upperclassmen on Aug. 13.

“I think this should be a moment to embrace the openness of our togetherness,” said Cammy Grate, S.C. State’s director of residence life and housing. “We all at this point in time need to respect each other and respect the fact that we need to be as safe as we can.”