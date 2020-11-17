College scholarship for Orangeburg County resident

This program awards $2,500 scholarships on an annual basis to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of the county by the SCAC president. Since Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr. is the current SCAC president, one scholarship will be awarded to a resident of Orangeburg County.

Applicants for the SCAC Presidential Scholarship must be planning to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall. All applicants must complete an application form and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. Two letters of recommendation are also required. Scholarship notices and application forms have been sent to Orangeburg County high schools, and students may apply online via http://www.sccounties.org/scac-scholarships. The recipient will be selected by an SCAC Scholarship Selection Committee in April.