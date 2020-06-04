COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC State gets MEAC award for graduations

NORFOLK, Va. — South Carolina State University has been awarded the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s 2019-20 Graduation Success Rate award, the conference office announced at its 2020 Spring Virtual Meeting.
“Congratulations to South Carolina State University, including President James Clark, Director of Athletics Stacy Danley and the administrators, coaches, student-athletes and support staff for winning the Graduation Success Rate award,” MEAC Commissioner Dr. Dennis E. Thomas said. “The ultimate goal is to develop and graduate our student-athletes to be productive citizens in our society.”
South Carolina State will be awarded a check for $25,000 from the conference. The Bulldogs’ 83% GSR is the highest among MEAC institutions.
The MEAC will not name Talmadge Layman Hill or Mary McLeod Bethune All-Sports Award winners for 2019-20 due to the suspension of winter championships and spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Voorhees names top GPA student-athletes
DENMARK — The Voorhees College Athletic Department announced the following student-athletes achieved a minimum grade point average of at least 3.0 for the 2019-2020 school year:
CROSS COUNTRY/TRACK -- Shakaria Bethea, Tamia Crawford, Brianna Holmes, Dashun Lewis, Zafirah Morton, Dontavious Patrick, William Robinson, Keyana Yeoman
MEN'S BASKETBALL -- Alex Brooks, Tawon Buie, Ashton Pierce, Bryce Williams, Willie Ferguson
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL -- Shamaria Myers, Aubrey Callum, Ca Washa Ceasar, Marrisa Coffing, Diamond Culver, Dyanna Freeman, Jessica Gaston, Ashley Johnson, Kacey Johnson, D'Andria Stroy, Delasia Wylds
CHEERLEADING -- ZayAunna Beard, Jaqwana Blakely, Cheyenne Blakney, Ravon Jones, Quinara Lawson, Chyna Jenkins
BASEBALL -- Henriadam Brower, Calvin Coach, Jamorri Cunningham, Donald Lauer, Miles McCoy, Gabriel Miles, Joel Rivera, Christopher Rivers, Harvey Smith Jr.
Clemson's Gilbert named freshman All-American
CLEMSON - Lefthander Geoffrey Gilbert has been named a freshman All-American as a relief pitcher by Collegiate Baseball.
The Charleston native had a 1-0 record and an 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched over eight relief appearances in 2020.
Gilbert allowed seven hits (.159 opponents’ batting average) and seven walks with 14 strikeouts and did not allow any of his eight inherited base runners to score.
Gamecocks assistant Clark retiring
COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina assistant men's basketball coach Perry Clark has announced that he will retire.
Clark, a former head coach at Tulane, Miami (Fla.) and at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, spent seven seasons as an assistant at Carolina, including during the historic 2016-17 season when the Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four.
Clark compiled over 30 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 15 years combined as head coach at both Tulane and Miami. As a head coach, Clark owned a 304-270 (.529) record, including seven 20-win seasons and nine postseason appearances.
During Clark's seven seasons at Carolina, the Gamecocks posted some of the top seasons in school history, matching the program win record in 2015-16 with 25 victories and a postseason appearance in the NIT, followed by the remarkable run to the Final Four in 2016-17, when the Gamecocks set a school record with 26 wins. Several Gamecocks were honored with accolades for their performances on the court, and also their successes in the classroom during his time at Carolina.
