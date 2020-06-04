COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: SC State gets MEAC award for graduations

Clark, a former head coach at Tulane, Miami (Fla.) and at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, spent seven seasons as an assistant at Carolina, including during the historic 2016-17 season when the Gamecocks advanced to the Final Four.

During Clark's seven seasons at Carolina, the Gamecocks posted some of the top seasons in school history, matching the program win record in 2015-16 with 25 victories and a postseason appearance in the NIT, followed by the remarkable run to the Final Four in 2016-17, when the Gamecocks set a school record with 26 wins. Several Gamecocks were honored with accolades for their performances on the court, and also their successes in the classroom during his time at Carolina.