COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson extends Brownell contract

Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell has received a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Tigers through the 2025-26 season.

Brownell is the program's all-time victories leader with a 201-149 record over 11 seasons.

The new deal also includes a raise of $400,000 for this season with a total financial package of $2.6 million. Brownell's compensation grows to $3 million for each of the final two years of the agreement.

The new deal was approved by the compensation committee of the school's board of trustees on Friday.

“Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men’s basketball program,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement.

Should the school end Brownell's employment after this season, it would owe him $25,000 per month for the remainder of the contract. That monthly amount increases each year and would be $250,000 a month in Brownell's last season.

Should Brownell choose to leave, he'd owe Clemson $500,000 in the first season, $250,000 in the second through fourth years and 25 percent of what the university would owe him in its buyout for the final season.