COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Clemson extends Brownell contract

Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell has received a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Tigers through the 2025-26 season.
Brownell is the program's all-time victories leader with a 201-149 record over 11 seasons.
The new deal also includes a raise of $400,000 for this season with a total financial package of $2.6 million. Brownell's compensation grows to $3 million for each of the final two years of the agreement.
The new deal was approved by the compensation committee of the school's board of trustees on Friday.
“Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men’s basketball program,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement.
Should the school end Brownell's employment after this season, it would owe him $25,000 per month for the remainder of the contract. That monthly amount increases each year and would be $250,000 a month in Brownell's last season.
Should Brownell choose to leave, he'd owe Clemson $500,000 in the first season, $250,000 in the second through fourth years and 25 percent of what the university would owe him in its buyout for the final season.
Brownell has spent 11 seasons with the Tigers, leading them to three NCAA Tournament berths including two in the past four years.
Staley's team featured on TV
COLUMBIA -- South Carolina women's basketball will play 21 of its 29 games on national television this season, the SEC office announced.
That number includes a minimum four games on ESPN, as many as eight on ESPN2, one on ESPN News, seven on SEC Network and one ACC Network game. The possible 13 games on the main ESPN networks include five non-conference contests and by far lead the SEC in appearances.
The volume of feature broadcasts reflects the challenging schedule Staley has put in place on top of the annual SEC gauntlet her team navigates. South Carolina's non-conference schedule includes ESPN games against Big Ten Champion Maryland (Dec. 12) as part of the Women's Jimmy V Classic and Final Four participant UConn (Jan. 27) and an ESPN2 outing against National Champion Stanford (Dec. 21). The season opener at ACC Tournament Champion NC State (Nov. 9) will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network, and the Gamecocks' game against South Dakota (Nov. 12) at The Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D., is set for an ESPN News broadcast.
SEC Network will air the Gamecocks' home opener against Clemson (Nov. 17), and fans can watch South Carolina at Duke (Dec. 15) on ACC Network.
MEAC partners with INFLCR
NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has entered into a multiyear partnership with industry-leading content and compliance software company INFLCR.
The agreement will provide MEAC member institutions with the tools and technology necessary to support their student-athletes’ opportunities related to name, image and likeness.
The three-tier platform will provide educational resources, brand-building techniques and a disclosure technology platform required in many states.