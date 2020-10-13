COLLEGE NEWS

Gadson to attend

Clark Atlanta

graduate program

Alyssa Gadson, a 2019 graduate of South Carolina State University, studied mass communications/broadcasting. She was raised in Allendale, the daughter of Artesho Gadson.

Alyssa, has recently been accepted to Clark Atlanta University for graduate school for fall 2020 to continue her career journey. Alyssa favorite motivational words are “If you don’t go after what you want, you never have it.”

Georgia Southern

announces spring

Dean's List

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Maisie Gayken of North and Angela Robinson of Orangeburg have been recognized by Georgia Southern University for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 Dean's List.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

USC Aiken

announces

academic honors