COLLEGE NEWS

Gadson to attend
Clark Atlanta
graduate program
Alyssa Gadson, a 2019 graduate of South Carolina State University, studied mass communications/broadcasting. She was raised in Allendale, the daughter of Artesho Gadson.
Alyssa, has recently been accepted to Clark Atlanta University for graduate school for fall 2020 to continue her career journey. Alyssa favorite motivational words are “If you don’t go after what you want, you never have it.”
Georgia Southern
announces spring
Dean's List
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Maisie Gayken of North and Angela Robinson of Orangeburg have been recognized by Georgia Southern University for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 Dean's List.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
USC Aiken
announces
academic honors
AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who have been named to the President's List and Dean’s List for spring 2020.
To qualify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0. Dean’s List students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5.
President’s List
Cope: Carol Dunlap
Ehrhardt: Kaitlyn Rentz, Alexandra Thomas
Neeses: Matthew Russell
Norway: Janaizha Young
Orangeburg: Sidea Green, Kylee Myers, Santanna Templeton
Santee: Brittany Zonca
Springfield: Shelby Bell
St. George: Amber Byrd,
St. Matthews: Jessica Brady
Dean’s List
Bamberg: Dianna Crosby
Branchville: Michael Bellamy, Krystal Sims
Cope: Sharon Dyches
Denmark: Candace Davis, Keith McBride
Ehrhardt: Patrick Copeland
Holly Hill: Joshua Keitt-Morgan
North: Gabriel Smith, Taliyah Wise
Orangeburg: Samantha Amaker, Karlie Burnette, Delilah Daigle, Karen McAlhaney
Rowesville: Danielle McAlhany
Springfield: Catherine Garvin, Kaitlin Hutson
St. George: Campbell Crook
St. Matthews: Reagan Lee
Swansea: Benjamin Mixson
Vance: Angela Plemmons
Teague elected
to Wofford
judicial panel
SPARTANBURG -- The Elections and Nominations Committee of the Wofford College Campus Union announced the election of student body officers, class of 2021 officers and delegates, senior class officers and 2020-21 judicial commission officers. Area students elected include:
Dylan Goshorn was elected vice president of the Campus Union. He is a member of the class of 2022 and plans to major in international affairs and philosophy. Goshorn is from Harleyville.
Logan Teague was elected to the judicial commission. She is majoring in psychology. Teague is from Orangeburg.
GSU announces
spring honors
SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,800 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2020 President's List.
They are Ariel Davis and April Hancock, both of Orangeburg, and Cody Prentiss of St. George.
To be eligible for the President's List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
