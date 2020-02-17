COLLEGE NEWS

released

by Lander

Lander University has announced the names of those students who made the President's List and the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester.

President’s List

Destiny Boyles of Cross; Adam Elliget and Ayanna Goodwater, both of Goose Creek; Na'Kiya Fulmore and Bryson Southard, both of Moncks Corner; Janette Murdoch of Manning; Jordon Mack and Davarsha O'Neal, both of Orangeburg.

Dean’s List

Kerri Crosby,of Bamberg; Elizabeth Sawicki of St. George; Aniukha Davis of Eutawville; Latessa Downing, Imon Govan, Jasmine Rivers, James Weeks and Liam Worley, all of Orangeburg.

Locals named

to fall Dean's List

at Newberry

NEWBERRY – Four students from The T&D Region have been named to Newberry College’s fall 2019 Dean's List.