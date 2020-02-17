COLLEGE NEWS

USC Aiken
announces
fall 2019 honors
AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President's List and Dean’s List for fall 2019.
To qusalify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0. Dean’s List students must students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5
President’s List
Branchville: Krystal Sims
Cope: Carol Dunlap, Sharon Dyches
Denmark: Kaniesha Smalls
Orangeburg: Delilah Daigle, Jada Lee, Santanna Templeton and Meredith Till
Springfield: Shelby Bell
St. Matthews: Jessica Brady
Dean’s List
Bamberg: Michael Bellamy
Cope: Jose Frias
Denmark: Candace Davis, Keith McBride, Kimberly Serrano
Ehrhardt: Kaitlyn Rentz, Alexandra Thomas
Neeses: Matthew Russell
North: Taliyah Wise
Norway: Janaizha Young
Orangeburg: Samantha Amaker, Hannah Bilton, Sidea Green, Karen McAlhaney, Kylee Myers,
Rowesville: Danielle McAlhany
Springfield: Catherine Garvin, Kaitlin Hutson
St. George: Amber Byrd
Vance: Angela Plemmons
Whisenhunt
Graduates
from OSU
STILLWATER, Okla. — Jeffrey H. Whisenhunt of Orangeburg graduated from Oklahoma State University this past fall, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Honor students
named for UA
fall 2019 term
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kayla Tiera Mack of Elloree and Mary Grace Robertson of St. George were named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama.
Students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above to qualify for the Dean’s List.
Honors lists
released
by Lander
Lander University has announced the names of those students who made the President's List and the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester.
President’s List
Destiny Boyles of Cross; Adam Elliget and Ayanna Goodwater, both of Goose Creek; Na'Kiya Fulmore and Bryson Southard, both of Moncks Corner; Janette Murdoch of Manning; Jordon Mack and Davarsha O'Neal, both of Orangeburg.
Dean’s List
Kerri Crosby,of Bamberg; Elizabeth Sawicki of St. George; Aniukha Davis of Eutawville; Latessa Downing, Imon Govan, Jasmine Rivers, James Weeks and Liam Worley, all of Orangeburg.
Locals named
to fall Dean's List
at Newberry
NEWBERRY – Four students from The T&D Region have been named to Newberry College’s fall 2019 Dean's List.
They are Ashlie Brickle of Cope; Wei Chen and Tradd Proctor, both of Orangeburg; and Chance Walker of Swansea.
Students receiving recognition on the Dean's List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.
USC Aiken names
Dec. graduates
AIKEN -- Five students from The T&D Region graduated from the University of South Carolina Aiken in December.
They are Michael Camp of Bamberg; Ashley Hutto of Branchville; Quentin Thomas of Cameron; and Sade' Johnson and Anna Wingard Cocke, both of Orangeburg.
College of
Charleston
honors students
CHARLESTON – The College of Charleston congratulates more than 1,800 students who were named to the fall 2019 President's List and Dean's List.
Students named to the President’s List are Jaquayla Hodges of Cordova, Kristi O'Connell of Holly Hill and Kristen Cherry of St. Matthews.
Dean’s List students are Mahalie Muckenfuss of Dorchester; Anderson Murphy of Holly Hill; Alexis Brown and Hailey Keith, both of Orangeburg; Cameron Copeland of St. Matthews; and Johari Johnson of Swansea.
To qualify for President's List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. To quality for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.