COLLEGE NEWS
0 comments
editor's pick

COLLEGE NEWS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
With sure steps to graduation
FOTOLIA ILLUSTRATION

USC Aiken

announces

fall 2019 honors

AIKEN -- The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President's List and Dean’s List for fall 2019.

To qusalify for the President’s List, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0. Dean’s List students must students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 3.5

President’s List

Branchville: Krystal Sims

Cope: Carol Dunlap, Sharon Dyches

Denmark: Kaniesha Smalls

Orangeburg: Delilah Daigle, Jada Lee, Santanna Templeton and Meredith Till

Springfield: Shelby Bell

St. Matthews: Jessica Brady

Dean’s List

Bamberg: Michael Bellamy

Cope: Jose Frias

Denmark: Candace Davis, Keith McBride, Kimberly Serrano

Ehrhardt: Kaitlyn Rentz, Alexandra Thomas

Neeses: Matthew Russell

North: Taliyah Wise

Norway: Janaizha Young

Orangeburg: Samantha Amaker, Hannah Bilton, Sidea Green, Karen McAlhaney, Kylee Myers,

Rowesville: Danielle McAlhany

Springfield: Catherine Garvin, Kaitlin Hutson

St. George: Amber Byrd

Vance: Angela Plemmons

Whisenhunt

Graduates

from OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. — Jeffrey H. Whisenhunt of Orangeburg graduated from Oklahoma State University this past fall, according to the Office of the Registrar.

Honor students

named for UA

fall 2019 term

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Kayla Tiera Mack of Elloree and Mary Grace Robertson of St. George were named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of Alabama.

Students must have an academic record of 3.5 or above to qualify for the Dean’s List.

Honors lists

released

by Lander

Lander University has announced the names of those students who made the President's List and the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. 

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 4.0 over the course of the semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA between 3.5 and 3.9 over the course of the semester.

President’s List

Destiny Boyles of Cross; Adam Elliget and Ayanna Goodwater, both of Goose Creek; Na'Kiya Fulmore and Bryson Southard, both of Moncks Corner; Janette Murdoch of Manning; Jordon Mack and Davarsha O'Neal, both of Orangeburg.

Dean’s List

Kerri Crosby,of Bamberg; Elizabeth Sawicki of St. George; Aniukha Davis of Eutawville; Latessa Downing, Imon Govan, Jasmine Rivers, James Weeks and Liam Worley, all of Orangeburg.

Locals named

to fall Dean's List

at Newberry

NEWBERRY – Four students from The T&D Region have been named to Newberry College’s fall 2019 Dean's List.

They are Ashlie Brickle of Cope; Wei Chen and Tradd Proctor, both of Orangeburg; and Chance Walker of Swansea.

Students receiving recognition on the Dean's List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

USC Aiken names

Dec. graduates

AIKEN --  Five students from The T&D Region graduated from the University of South Carolina Aiken in December.

They are Michael Camp of Bamberg; Ashley Hutto of Branchville; Quentin Thomas of Cameron; and Sade' Johnson and Anna Wingard Cocke, both of Orangeburg.

College of

Charleston

honors students

CHARLESTON – The College of Charleston congratulates more than 1,800 students who were named to the fall 2019 President's List and Dean's List.

Students named to the President’s List are Jaquayla Hodges of Cordova, Kristi O'Connell of Holly Hill and Kristen Cherry of St. Matthews.

Dean’s List students are Mahalie Muckenfuss of Dorchester; Anderson Murphy of Holly Hill; Alexis Brown and Hailey Keith, both of Orangeburg; Cameron Copeland of St. Matthews; and Johari Johnson of Swansea.

To qualify for President's List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours. To quality for Dean's List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News