Local students

named to PC’s

fall Dean's List

CLINTON -- Presbyterian College recognizes academic excellence by naming high achieving students to the fall 2022 President’s and Dean's Lists.

Kiersten Phillips of Neeses and Emmalyn Williams of Bamberg qualified for the President’s List. Earning Dean's List honors are Sidney Adicks of Orangeburg and Nigel Brown of Springfield.

Most distinguished

cadets named to

fall honors lists

CHARLESTON – Jacob Simmons of Holly Hill has been named to The Citadel’s President's List, which indicates excellence in academics and military duties. The list is a combination of the Dean's List and the Commandant's Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

The dean's list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List are:

Bowman: Rudy Kirven

Branchville: Jacob Blankenship of Branchville , (South Carolina)

Cope: William Workman

Holly Hill: Jacob Simmons

Neeses: Heyden Goldiner

Norway: Myles Rutland

Orangeburg: Andrew Hunter, Benjamin Journey, Evan Lambrecht, Noble Moore, William Connor

Rowesville: Bryan Furtick

Springfield: Samuel Swygert

St. Matthews: Blake Edmunds

Swansea: Ryan Liester

Students named

to Dean's List

at Anderson Univ.

ANDERSON -- McKenzie Osborne of Cameron, Jaycee Gardner of Orangeburg

Maggie Thomas of St. George were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the fall semester 2022.

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

SNHU announces

fall Dean's List

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Russlynn Herron of Cordova, and Melody Kimpson and Ashley Walker, both of Orangeburg, on being named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Wofford announces

fall honors

SPARTANBURG -- Laurie McGee and Margaret McLeod, both of St. Matthews, have been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Wofford College for the fall 2022 semester.

Echols named

to Univ. of Iowa

dean's list

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Grace Echols of St. Matthews was among the more than 4,000 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester.

Echols is a fourth-year student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and is majoring in screenwriting arts.

Beaty makes

high academic

achievement list

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Miranda Beaty, a resident of Holly Hill was among more than 250 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the High Academic Achievement List for the fall semester ending this past December.

To qualify for the High Academic Achievement List, a student must have completed 3-11 credits for the same semester with a 3.75-4.0 GPA.

Remsburg named

to St. Olaf

Dean's List

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- Hannah Remsburg of Orangeburg, daughter of Clark and Marilyn Remsburg, has been named to the St. Olaf College dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Several area

residents make

CCU Dean's List

CONWAY -- More than 2,700 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Students who make the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.

Dean's List students include: Anna Plummer of Cameron; Laney Stanfield of Ehrhardt; Trendell Gavin of Eutawville; Desmond Brooks, Jaden Felder, Christopher Neals, Shade' Woody and Sequoia Prioleau, all of Orangeburg; Alexandra Atkinson and Iyanna Chancy, both of Santee; and Antanique Bellinger of Vance.

UMGC students

honored

ADELPHI, Md. -- Jamie Bowen of St. Matthews was among the more than 9,800 University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester.

To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.