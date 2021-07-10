COLLEGE NEWS: New graduates announced

Newton inducted

into Phi Beta Kappa

at Wofford College

SPARTANBURG -- Matthew Lawrence Newton of Santee, a 2021 Wofford College graduate, received the college's highest academic honor when he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.

Newton graduated in May with B.A. degrees in government and environmental studies. He was the winner of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award, a winner of the "Heart of the Terrier" leadership award, a Gateway Scholar and a head resident assistant.

He plans to perform community development and equity work before pursuing a master's degree in public administration.

Peeples graduates

from Valdosta

State University

VALDOSTA, Ga. -- Tia Peeples of Orangeburg has graduated from Valdosta State University.

Peeples earned a Master of Education degree in communication dDisorders

Neeses resident

graduates from

Mercer University