COLLEGE NEWS: Clemson announces honors lists

Clemson announces honors lists
CLEMSON -- Clemson University has announced the spring 2020 President's List and Dean’s List.
To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all A's) grade-point average. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
President’s List
Bamberg: Benjamin R. Hoffman, Bryce Randall Compton
Bowman: Tori M. Berry, Keagan Lee Riser
Branchville: William Timms Billbrough, Dylan Mack Dantzler
Cameron: Mary Eldon Haigler, Elizabeth Daisy Williams
Denmark: Alanna Rosette Brown
Ehrhardt: Jayden B. Barnes, Jordan B. Barnes
Elloree: Breana T. Carter
Holly Hill: Ashley F. Crider
Neeses: Maria Montana Russell
North: Thomas Fitzhugh Lee
Orangeburg: William B. Till III, Katherine E. Ott, Alexis M. Hunter, Kelvin Becerial Aduma, Rick Karen Kakanou, Jillee Anna Walter, Amber Victoria White, Yasmire Shardae Evans
Rowesville: William Luke Hurst
St. George: Benjamin M. O'Cain, Zachary R. Bozard, Jaylen K. Glover, Julia E. Smoak
St. Matthews: Hannah M. Isgett, Hannah Lauren Toole, William Lawton Wright, Jackson Gregory Smith
Dean’s List
Bamberg: Carey E. Herndon, Satra Assata Muhammad, Keshawn D. Orr, Dalton Nicholas Compton, Luke Clifton Harper, Myjia Unique Haynes
Bowman: Shamaya M. Felder
Branchville: Francis Wlfred Caughman III, Brittany R. Hess
Ehrhardt: Corey Patrick Beard
Elloree: Kathryn G. Felkel, Mary Virginia Ardis
Eutawville: Summer Donche Myers, Megan Ashley Bryant
Holly Hill: Sabrina E. Salley, Charles Summerson, Rebecca Thomas Cantley
North: Jessica Shirldine Vanhannegeyn
Orangeburg: Haven E. Parker, Katherine Hastings Holley, Brenna Susanne Connor, Anna M. Padgett, Nicole Lynn Ayer, Olivia N. Winningham, Buford Funchess Dibble, Gabrielle M. Govan
Santee: Brant A. Shuler
St. Matthews: Kendall Denise Fleming, Juan Marcos Contreras, Maxwell B. Moore, John Ellis Pascoe, Addie Lynn Wright, Jessica D. Jager, Nicholas Carrigg Pascoe, William Copeland Reed
Swansea: Kathleen N. Coker, Danae Tamarius Pough
