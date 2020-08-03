You have permission to edit this article.
COLLEGE NEWS: Clemson announces honors lists
COLLEGE NEWS: Clemson announces honors lists

Clemson announces honors lists

CLEMSON -- Clemson University has announced the spring 2020 President's List and Dean’s List.

To be named to the President's List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all A's) grade-point average. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must achieve a GPA between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

President’s List

Bamberg: Benjamin R. Hoffman, Bryce Randall Compton

Bowman: Tori M. Berry, Keagan Lee Riser

Branchville: William Timms Billbrough, Dylan Mack Dantzler

Cameron: Mary Eldon Haigler, Elizabeth Daisy Williams

Denmark: Alanna Rosette Brown

Ehrhardt: Jayden B. Barnes, Jordan B. Barnes

Elloree: Breana T. Carter

Holly Hill: Ashley F. Crider

Neeses: Maria Montana Russell

North: Thomas Fitzhugh Lee

Orangeburg: William B. Till III, Katherine E. Ott, Alexis M. Hunter, Kelvin Becerial Aduma, Rick Karen Kakanou, Jillee Anna Walter, Amber Victoria White, Yasmire Shardae Evans

Rowesville: William Luke Hurst

St. George: Benjamin M. O'Cain, Zachary R. Bozard, Jaylen K. Glover, Julia E. Smoak

St. Matthews: Hannah M. Isgett, Hannah Lauren Toole, William Lawton Wright, Jackson Gregory Smith

Dean’s List

Bamberg: Carey E. Herndon, Satra Assata Muhammad, Keshawn D. Orr, Dalton Nicholas Compton, Luke Clifton Harper, Myjia Unique Haynes

Bowman: Shamaya M. Felder

Branchville: Francis Wlfred Caughman III, Brittany R. Hess

Ehrhardt: Corey Patrick Beard

Elloree: Kathryn G. Felkel, Mary Virginia Ardis

Eutawville: Summer Donche Myers, Megan Ashley Bryant

Holly Hill: Sabrina E. Salley, Charles Summerson, Rebecca Thomas Cantley

North: Jessica Shirldine Vanhannegeyn

Orangeburg: Haven E. Parker, Katherine Hastings Holley, Brenna Susanne Connor, Anna M. Padgett, Nicole Lynn Ayer, Olivia N. Winningham, Buford Funchess Dibble, Gabrielle M. Govan

Santee: Brant A. Shuler

St. Matthews: Kendall Denise Fleming, Juan Marcos Contreras, Maxwell B. Moore, John Ellis Pascoe, Addie Lynn Wright, Jessica D. Jager, Nicholas Carrigg Pascoe, William Copeland Reed

Swansea: Kathleen N. Coker, Danae Tamarius Pough

