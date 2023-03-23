A college basketball legend is excited about his upcoming community event, which will be held in the park he played in as a child.

The Ronnie Carr Foundation for Youth Development is having its fourth Community Fun Day on Saturday, March 25. The festivities will run from 9 a.m. to dusk.

Carr wants to provide a good time for the community that he calls home.

“It’s designed to serve the people,” Carr said. “It’s just a fun day for people to come out to relaxing music and to play games, for the youth to get trophies, to participate in athletics and a shooting contest.”

The event will be at Harmon Park on Chestnut Street, the same park Carr grew up enjoying. Carr owes a lot to the park where his love for basketball developed.

“I started playing basketball and developed my skills looking at the older guys from the community in that park,” Carr said. He thought it would be a good place to hold the event.

“It was a wonderful venue to have a Family Fun Day,” Carr said.

Carr wants to help out the community that shaped him and give back to families and the younger generation.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life and we want to do things for the youth and primarily for family that's out there,” Carr said.

“The causes are for the youth. The cause is to provide opportunities for scholarships and in recognition of the talent that may or may not have gotten recognized,” Carr said.

Monetary prizes will also be provided to go along with the games. There will be food as well, with all families invited to be there.

Carr said the foundation wants to show families how much they’re appreciated and give them a chance to come out and have fun.

“If you've never been, I would suggest that you come out to see the atmosphere,” Carr said.

“It's hard to explain, the kind of excitement of the kids, the excitement of the parents," Carr said.

The Carr Foundation has been around for 26 years.

“What we've been doing in the Orangeburg area and beyond for the past nine years, I'm very excited. What makes me excited is to know that the amount of new families that we've been able to serve,” Carr said.

Ronnie Carr was the first person to hit the three-pointer in NCAA history while he was playing at Western Carolina University.