College aims to boost pay, number of grads; Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech commission approves 2-year plan

Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College faculty and staff could see an increase in pay as part of a two-year strategic plan approved by the college's area commission recently.
The area commission voted to increase payroll costs as part of its two-year strategic plan and mission.
"Having a qualified faculty and staff is key to OCtech achieving its mission," President Dr. Walt Tobin said. "We are making an upfront commitment to our employees to show how vital their efforts have been prior to and throughout the pandemic, and moving forward as we work towards a post-pandemic environment."
"I genuinely believe our best asset is our people. My staff and I are trying to demonstrate that," he continued.
Commissioners recently approved a revised mission statement for faculty and staff, a revised strategic plan and budget adjustments.
The two-year strategic plan seeks to create efficiency with employee time and effort that results in increased payroll funding by a minimum of $200,000 each year over the next two years.
This will include all full and part-time employees receiving cost-of-living, merit and equity adjustments, according to the plan.
Specifics have still not been determined, Tobin said.
The strategic plan will use the 2019-2020 academic year as a baseline for any payroll increases.
Other strategic goals related to making payroll increases possible include:
• Reducing the college's operating costs by 5% through efficiency by Dec. 31, 2022.
• Increasing the fall enrollment by 5% in credit-based programs.
• Generating over $200,000 through private/grant funding and county/state support by June 30, 2022.
• Generating revenue of at least 10% greater than expenses in continuing education by June 30, 2022.
Tobin said the other goal as part of the two-year plan is to increase the number of OCtech graduates and industry-based credentials by 20% each year over the next two years.
“We know that earning a college credential is a determining factor in creating generational wealth and is also crucial to improving the economic development of Orangeburg and Calhoun counties,” Tobin said.
Some of the efforts the college will take toward reaching the goal include:
• The college making contact with students two weeks prior to the start of the fall term and at momentum-loss points throughout the term regarding their performance. The college will also make information related to programs and services available.
• Increasing the percentage of students successfully completing the fall semester with a grade of A, B or C by 5% (or maintain 79% pass rate).
• Have 100% of prescribed technology applications, data warehousing and technology infrastructure implemented to support instruction and college services by June 30, 2022.
• By Oct. 1, 2021, creating an institution-wide diversity team with the goal of ensuring that faculty/staff are aware of and appreciative of the differences that make up the college and that equitable outcomes are achieved for all students.
Tobin said both the payroll and graduation increases are the “two most important things that we believe have the most significant impact on achieving our mission.”
In order to better accomplish its specific goals, the commission reduced its long-term strategic plan to a two-year, forward-looking window.
In the past, the college developed a five-year plan but realized that a plan with such an expansive time-frame would be subject to significant fluctuations, Tobin said.
The two-year plan aims to help the college better adapt to the rate of change.
Prior five-year plans were also not inclusive of the entire employee base, Tobin said.
“With this plan, we can draw a connection between the mission and strategic plan, and every full-time employee on campus,” Tobin said. “We had to narrow our scope to do this.”
Tobin said the strategic goals will be assigned to staff members who will work with departments to develop department-specific strategies to address the goals and strategies.
“The process continues until each faculty and staff member has a set of strategies that they’ll carry out,” Tobin said. “We have quarterly meetings with each faculty/staff member to discuss progress and make changes along throughout the year.”