College aims to boost pay, number of grads; Orangeburg-Calhoun Tech commission approves 2-year plan

• Have 100% of prescribed technology applications, data warehousing and technology infrastructure implemented to support instruction and college services by June 30, 2022.

• By Oct. 1, 2021, creating an institution-wide diversity team with the goal of ensuring that faculty/staff are aware of and appreciative of the differences that make up the college and that equitable outcomes are achieved for all students.

Tobin said both the payroll and graduation increases are the “two most important things that we believe have the most significant impact on achieving our mission.”

In order to better accomplish its specific goals, the commission reduced its long-term strategic plan to a two-year, forward-looking window.

In the past, the college developed a five-year plan but realized that a plan with such an expansive time-frame would be subject to significant fluctuations, Tobin said.

The two-year plan aims to help the college better adapt to the rate of change.

Prior five-year plans were also not inclusive of the entire employee base, Tobin said.