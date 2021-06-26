Cold War life at the Savannah River Plant displayed at SRS Museum

“It was a much different world then, especially during the height of the Cold War in the 1950s and early ‘60s,” said Hanson. “We carefully selected about 20 artifacts that we thought would best help Jessica depict the ‘nuclear culture’ of the times as she defines it.”

Artifacts loaned to the SRS Museum included a United Way cup, du Pont Security patch, 1950s film about the Savannah River Plant, catcher’s mask, bowling scorecards, security badges and a wooden bat with D-Shift engraved on it.

Hanson noted that a part of the exhibit demonstrated how SRP officials at the time often reached out to residents of local communities to ensure the general public felt at ease with the nearby nuclear facilities, stressing an emphasis on safety and the importance of the plant’s missions.

“Public outreach is a valued and significant part of what we do at the SRS Curation Facility, and the COVID-19 pandemic has limited our normal interface with employees and those living in surrounding counties. Partnering with the SRS Museum, primarily through the loaning of artifacts, has been a successful method toward staying in touch and available to those outside the fence. The museum is a wonderful asset for everyone to enjoy.