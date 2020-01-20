As the weather gets colder, the threat of home heating fires increases.
Firefighters are encouraging everyone to be aware of the danger.
"Be very mindful of the heat you are using and follow the instructions on the heating appliance to the T," Calhoun County Fire Coordinator Jeff Price said. "Keep all combustibles away from heating appliances."
Space heaters become a concern as temperatures dip.
Orangeburg County has had one space heater-related fire during this cold season, County Fire Services Director Teddy Wolfe said. It happened earlier in the season.
"You have got to keep the space around the heater at least three feet all the way around," Wolfe said. "That is the biggest thing."
He also warned, “If it continues to trip the breaker, you are asking for problems long term. The wires and the connections are getting too hot and that is why it is tripping, because it is getting too hot."
Wolfe warns to never heat a house with an oven.
"Stoves are not made to run continuously like that through the night," he said.
The T&D Region will see low temperatures in the upper 20s through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. Tuesday’s high is forecast to be 43, rising to 50 on Wednesday.
The American Red Cross says there have been recent fires in Lee, Lexington, Richland and Sumter counties, all related to individuals trying to keep themselves warm.
The Red Cross has the following tips:
• Make sure a space heater is off and unplugged before leaving a room or falling asleep.
• It is important to plug the space heater directly into an outlet and not an extension cord. Before you plug it in, inspect the power cord before each use. If the cord is worn, broken or loose, have the appliance professionally repaired or replace it.
• Keep children and pets away from space heaters.
• Check electrical appliances before you leave home.
• Do not leave food cooking on the stove.
• Blow out candles before going to bed.
• Do not overload electrical outlets.
• Have wood and coal stoves, fireplaces and chimneys inspected annually by a professional and cleaned if necessary.
• Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended. Use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.
• Carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless and silent killer that claims hundreds of lives each year in the U.S. When a carbon monoxide alarm sounds, treat the alert as a real emergency each time.
• Know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, sleepiness and confusion.
• If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, get quickly to fresh air and then call 911.
Cold weather also means protecting your property in other ways.
Here are some Red Cross tips on how to protect your home:
• Drain water from swimming pool and water sprinkler supply lines following manufacturer's or installer's directions. Do not put antifreeze in these lines unless directed. Antifreeze is environmentally harmful, and is dangerous to humans, pets, wildlife and landscaping.
• Remove, drain and store hoses used outdoors.
• Close inside valves supplying outdoor hose bibs.
• Open the outside hose bibs to allow water to drain. Keep the outside valve open so that any water remaining in the pipe can expand without causing the pipe to break.
• Check around the home for other areas where water supply lines are located in unheated areas. Look in the garage, and under kitchen and bathroom cabinets. Both hot and cold water pipes in these areas should be insulated.
• Consider installing specific products made to insulate water pipes like a "pipe sleeve" or installing UL-listed "heat tape," "heat cable" or similar materials on exposed water pipes.
• Newspaper can provide some degree of insulation and protection to exposed pipes – even ¼” of newspaper can provide significant protection in areas that usually do not have frequent or prolonged temperatures below freezing.
• Consider relocating exposed pipes to provide increased protection from freezing.
