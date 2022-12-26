Cold snap breaks water lines; Orangeburg’s DPU dealing with hundreds of leaks

Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities has been dealing with hundreds of leaks after the Christmas weekend cold snap froze area pipes.

“We have worked between 400 and 500 leaks and still have 100 left to visit,” spokesman Randy Etters said Monday afternoon.

“We have brought in employees from multiple divisions to assist,” he said.

Friday’s high reached 54 degrees before temperatures began to drop and the wind began to pick up. Friday’s winds reached 38 mph, with gusts of 52 mph, according to National Weather Service data from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

Saturday’s temperature reached a low of 14 degrees at 8 a.m., with a high of 29 degrees. Winds dropped to 21 mph with gusts of 28 mph.

On Christmas day, the low temperature was 18 degrees at 7:43 a.m., with the high temperature reaching 40 degrees, while. Last year’s Christmas Day high temperature was 73 degrees.

The rest of the week is forecast to be warmer. Tuesday is forecast to reach 47 degrees, with a low of 25. Temperatures will climb throughout the week, reaching 66 degrees on Friday, with a low of 53 Friday night.

As temperatures began heating up to the upper 40s on Monday, DPU said its Water Division's customers began experiencing unprecedented private water line breaks due to the cold weather.

“Our water treatment plant is producing record volumes of water for the system due to the number of breaks,” DPU said in statement.

DPU’s normal water demand is around 6 million gallons a day, Etters said. After the cold, “We were seeing as much as 17 million gallons worth of demand.”

DPU has the following recommendations if your water lines break:

• Notify DPU via its website at www.orbgdpu.com by clicking the “report a utility problem” tab.

• Locate the property valve for your residence. Generally this is several feet behind the meter in your yard. If you are unable to find it, you will have to wait on DPU staff to turn off the water at your meter.

• If you are unsure if you have a leak, turn off all water outlets in the home sinks, tubs, appliances, etc...).

Go to your water meter and lift the lid. There is a round black cap on the meter dial. Lift this cap and verify there is no flow by checking the movement of the small blue triangle on the dial. If it is turning, and your water outlets are off, then there is a leak in your plumbing. If you have no water in the home at all, and this dial is not turning, chances are that you have a frozen pipe within your home, or water line coming into the home. Open several spigots to relieve any water pressure and then you will have to wait for it to thaw. Hopefully this will not cause a breakage.

• Attempt to secure a plumber to do the necessary repairs.

• Have the plumber notify DPU when repairs are completed and it will return to turn the water back on.