SPRINGFIELD – Cold, wet weather couldn’t stop the competitors from converging on the Town of Springfield on Saturday to see whose frog had the most bounce.

“We have not cancelled the frog jump except for during the COVID time. We've told people that you know it’s rain or shine and that’s what we’re doing,” Bob Bonnett said.

Despite the weather, people still showed up to compete in the 57th annual Governor's Frog Jump and International Egg Strike contest.

Bonnett said that shows the town’s unwavering support for the Frog Jump.

“There’s the faithful. They come out every year, just like for the egg strike,” Bonnett said.

“This is a long-running tradition here in Springfield. We’ve hosted it for well over 50 years now,” Bonnett said.

The closeness of the community plays a big part in it. He thanks those who came out.

“It’s just a community thing that we do. We're a small-knit community, and we just appreciate people coming out, whether it is to come out for friendly competition and to commune with each other,” Bonnett said.

That same thought was shared by Mayor Ed Furtick.

“Well, it happens once a year so we're really excited,” Furtick said.

“The town really comes together to pull this off. It takes a lot,” Furtick said.

The Frog Jump winner, Travis Still, said that no matter the conditions, he was still going to enjoy being out there.

“It was going to go down regardless of rain, sleet or shine. We’re always going to cook something, we're going to have a good time, and always enjoy ourselves," Still said.

Saturday marked the first time the Springfield native has won the contest. He’s been competing since he was a child.

His son, Mox, was the third-place winner as well.

“The weather is going to be the weather. It’s what God gives us and we just have to take it and he's not going to put nothing out there for us that we can't take, so I still enjoy it,” Still said.

“It’d be nice if it was pretty or sunny, but we'll take it and roll with it,” Still said.

Winners

Governor's Frog Jump

• First place: Travis Still

• Second place: Jaxon Davis

• Third place: Mox Still

Adult Egg Strike

• First place: Mark Williams of Neeses

• Second place: Ben Dempsey of Cope

Children's Egg Strike

• First place: Jessa Williams

• Second place: Case Sloan