Cold means excitement, preparation for people of Orangeburg

Very cold temperatures are to arrive in Orangeburg on Friday, and some residents anticipate it with excitement.

“You don't see that type of weather that often, so I'm really excited about it,” Cheryl Murray said.

The State of South Carolina will be seeing freezing temperatures with a low around 16 degrees on Christmas Eve, according to the National Weather Service.

"I just think it’s Christmas. It feels more like Christmas when it's cold. We’ve had too many years of 70-degree weather in the winter," Joy Zeigler said.

On Christmas Eve, the high is to be 31 degrees with wind of 13 to 16 mph, according to NWS.

As people stay aware of the forecast, they are preparing for what may come with the chilling temperatures.

“I wrapped my pipes yesterday, I have my swimming pool pump continuously going so it wouldn't freeze up and I'm going to buy some groceries," Zeigler said.

“Luckily, last weekend I went shopping, so I'm pretty much ready. Just get what you need and just be prepared,” Murray said.

"We're getting some jugs of water and stuff together. We’re also getting gas just in case I need it for a generator or anything," Michael Baxley said.

On Christmas Day, the high is to be up to 37 degrees with Christmas night having a low of around 16 degrees, according to NWS.

The cold weather brings naturally brings thoughts of snow, but it's not in the forecast.

In 1989, Orangeburg experienced its last “White Christmas." The city saw snowfall during the night of Christmas Eve with snow on doorsteps on the morning of Christmas Day. Snow totaled 2 inches.

Some would really like to see it snow.

“I know some may feel that it's going to hinder certain things, but I'm ready for whatever comes,” Murray said.

“I do know the children would enjoy it so much and even me at my age, with the possibly of going outside, fixing snowballs and playing,” Murray said.

“I would be happy because I can take my 2-year-old granddaughter out in snow for the first time," Zeigler said.

“I haven't seen that in quite a while. Usually we just get ice and sleet, so it would be nice to have,” Baxley said.