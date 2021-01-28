Cold coming back; coming months may be warm, dry

Old Man Winter is not quite ready to leave The T&D Region, with temperatures falling to more seasonal levels after a spell of spring-like weather.

Friday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 50, with the nighttime temperature expected to drop to 29 degrees.

Saturday’s high is forecast to reach 54, with a low of 40. Showers are expected Sunday, with a high of 61 and a low of 43.

Next week’s high temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s and possibly reaching as high as the lower 60s. Low temperatures are once again expected to fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s.

The more seasonal temperatures come on the heels of spring-like weather earlier this week. High temperatures peaked at about 72 degrees Tuesday afternoon, according to numbers from the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

The warmer temperatures have even prompted Yoshino cherry trees to begin blossoming in some parts of The T&D Region.

It is not unusual for the trees to blossom in late January and then later in spring unless the area receives long spells of freezing weather.