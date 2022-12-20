Cold Christmas expected; wind chill may hit 1 early Sat.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This holiday season the Times and Democrat is partnering with Fogle's Piggly Wiggly who are sponsoring 625 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do to get through the winter months.

This Christmas will be the coldest in The T&D Region in quite some time, with the mercury forecast to drop into the teens as an arctic air mass settles over the area.

The arctic air will begin to blow into the area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be breezy, with winds reaching a sustained 20 mph. Gusts could get as high as 39 mph. Wind advisories could be issued, according to the NWS.

The winds are expected to continue overnight.

Christmas comes early at the pump; holiday gas prices decline in Orangeburg

Christmas Eve’s early morning temperature is forecast to reach a low of 16 degrees. The cold weather will combine with the gusty winds, bringing wind chill values down to 1 degree.

A wind chill advisory may be needed Friday night into Saturday morning.

Winds are expected to drop off as Christmas Eve continues, but temperatures will remain very cold. The high temperature is forecast to reach 33 degrees.

Saturday will be the coldest Christmas Eve in Orangeburg since 2000, when the temperature fell to 26 degrees. Orangeburg weather data goes back to 1997.

The coldest Christmas Eve recorded in nearby Columbia was 12 degrees in 1983.

The NWS is forecasting Orangeburg’s low on Christmas morning will be 19 and the high on Christmas Day will be 38.

For Columbia, it will be the coldest Christmas since 1995, when the temperature dropped to 19.

Forecasts are not calling for any snow. It will be sunny to mostly sunny both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Before Christmas arrives, a cold rain is forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night, with temperatures in the 40s.

There’s a chance of showers Thursday, with a high of 57, and into Thursday night, with a low in the middle 40s.

Friday’s daytime high temperature is forecast to reach 47 degrees.

Following Christmas Day, the long-term forecast for the area is calling for near-normal temperatures and precipitation slightly above normal.

Cold weather tips

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division provides the following cold weather tips:

• Keep safety in mind when using home heating appliances. Build a small fire in the fireplace to heat a room. A fire that is too big or too hot could damage the chimney and catch the house on fire.

• Never burn charcoal inside the home.

• Space heaters can be dangerous if not used properly. Keep plenty of space around the heater and turn the heater off when you leave the room for an extended period of time or before going to sleep.

• Kerosene heaters should be used in well-ventilated areas. In order to refuel a kerosene heater, allow the heater to properly cool. Always refuel outdoors. Always use the proper type of fuel for kerosene heaters.

• If you lose power and decide to use a portable generator, keep the generator outside and at a safe distance away from the house. Never use generators inside a basement or garage. The generator should be placed outside in a well-ventilated area. Use only the amount of power necessary to maintain essential appliances and lights.

• Limit time outdoors in the cold. Prolonged exposure to cold may cause hypothermia or frostbite.

• Bring pets indoors.

• Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they are warm

• Wrap or cover pipes that are exposed to the cold air in order to prevent them from freezing and bursting.

• Drip water from faucets in order to keep water from freezing in the pipes.

