Cold Christmas expected; wind chill may hit 1 early Sat.

This Christmas will be the coldest in The T&D Region in quite some time, with the mercury forecast to drop into the teens as an arctic air mass settles over the area.
The arctic air will begin to blow into the area on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
It will be breezy, with winds reaching a sustained 20 mph. Gusts could get as high as 39 mph. Wind advisories could be issued, according to the NWS.
The winds are expected to continue overnight.
Christmas Eve’s early morning temperature is forecast to reach a low of 16 degrees. The cold weather will combine with the gusty winds, bringing wind chill values down to 1 degree.
A wind chill advisory may be needed Friday night into Saturday morning.
Winds are expected to drop off as Christmas Eve continues, but temperatures will remain very cold. The high temperature is forecast to reach 33 degrees.
People are also reading…
Saturday will be the coldest Christmas Eve in Orangeburg since 2000, when the temperature fell to 26 degrees. Orangeburg weather data goes back to 1997.
The coldest Christmas Eve recorded in nearby Columbia was 12 degrees in 1983.
The NWS is forecasting Orangeburg’s low on Christmas morning will be 19 and the high on Christmas Day will be 38.
For Columbia, it will be the coldest Christmas since 1995, when the temperature dropped to 19.
Forecasts are not calling for any snow. It will be sunny to mostly sunny both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Before Christmas arrives, a cold rain is forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night, with temperatures in the 40s.
There’s a chance of showers Thursday, with a high of 57, and into Thursday night, with a low in the middle 40s.
Friday’s daytime high temperature is forecast to reach 47 degrees.
Following Christmas Day, the long-term forecast for the area is calling for near-normal temperatures and precipitation slightly above normal.