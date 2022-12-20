Cold Christmas expected; wind chill may hit 1 early Sat.

Cold weather tips

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division provides the following cold weather tips:

• Keep safety in mind when using home heating appliances. Build a small fire in the fireplace to heat a room. A fire that is too big or too hot could damage the chimney and catch the house on fire.

• Never burn charcoal inside the home.

• Space heaters can be dangerous if not used properly. Keep plenty of space around the heater and turn the heater off when you leave the room for an extended period of time or before going to sleep.

• Kerosene heaters should be used in well-ventilated areas. In order to refuel a kerosene heater, allow the heater to properly cool. Always refuel outdoors. Always use the proper type of fuel for kerosene heaters.

• If you lose power and decide to use a portable generator, keep the generator outside and at a safe distance away from the house. Never use generators inside a basement or garage. The generator should be placed outside in a well-ventilated area. Use only the amount of power necessary to maintain essential appliances and lights.

• Limit time outdoors in the cold. Prolonged exposure to cold may cause hypothermia or frostbite.

• Bring pets indoors.

• Check on elderly neighbors to make sure they are warm

• Wrap or cover pipes that are exposed to the cold air in order to prevent them from freezing and bursting.

• Drip water from faucets in order to keep water from freezing in the pipes.