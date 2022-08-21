ColaJazz celebrates first year with free party

COLUMBIA — The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) is holding a free party on Sunday, Aug. 28, from 6-8 p.m. at 701 Whaley’s Market to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its membership program.

Open to the public, the party celebrates the jazz community and its supporters.

To RSVP to the limited-seating event, visit https://members-party-2022.eventbrite.com.

The celebration features complimentary beer, wine and Peruvian-inspired tapas by Chef Javier Uriarte of Ratio, a special cocktail by mixologist Grant McGloskey and world-class music by the Boomtown Trio.

Attendees will mingle and learn about the impact ColaJazz membership has on the community.

The ColaJazz membership program enables educational outreach to schools across the Midlands and supports programming, local musicians, concerts for extended care patients, summer jazz camps and much more.

“Jazz is all about participation and we are excited to celebrate and grow our membership program,” says ColaJazz Founder and Executive Director Mark Rapp. “The support from our members has driven our efforts and successes in growing our jazz community and providing programming and outreach week after week.”

Founded in 2014, ColaJazz is dedicated to growing, supporting and promoting jazz in the Midlands through events, education, recordings, resources and advocacy.

“We aim to be the driving beat in jazz education, performance and outreach, providing opportunity for our area’s musicians and bringing together diverse audiences,” ColaJazz Board Chairwoman Shelley Magee said. “We want to serve the community by creating a culturally robust environment that makes the Midlands a premiere jazz destination in the Southeast.”