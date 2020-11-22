CofC grad finds success with apprenticeship at Denmark Tech

Denmark Technical College has joined forces with Apprenticeship Carolina to offer apprenticeship opportunities to individuals entering the workforce.

This fall, Denmark Tech hired their first information technology apprentice, Amanda Guinyard, who was offered the apprenticeship after a competitive process among dozens of applicants.

“Prior to my graduation from the College of Charleston, I researched various industries throughout the state and attended virtual career fairs. Through those searches, I learned about Apprenticeship Carolina and the Denmark Tech position,” Guinyard said.

“Between the numerous applications and interviews, Ms. Amanda Guinyard stood out as the most enthusiastic and best fit for the department and institution. The institution has really gained value from Ms. Guinyard’s work ethic and Ms. Guinyard has gained an opportunity that will enhance her foundational skillset and career trajectory for years to come,” said Michael Myers, director of IT at Denmark Tech.