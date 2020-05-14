Cobb-Hunter: Virus ‘nothing to play with'; testing held in Holly Hill, Friday in Santee

HOLLY HILL -- Cars and trucks lined up out into Old State Road as droves of people turned out for free COVID-19 testing Thursday at the Holly Hill/Orangeburg County Complex.
The testing was conducted by the Medical University of South Carolina Health System, urged on by state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter and the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation. Medical personnel were stationed at tents set up along the complex in front of Holly Hill Town Hall to conduct the testing.
“Orangeburg County has been working with MUSC with Rep. Cobb-Hunter and the delegation, as well as the town of Holly Hill,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. “And our county council was concerned about citizens being able to get testing and being able to get everything they need.
“So this is a partnership to bring testing to the county,” he said. “We’re doing the same thing tomorrow morning in Santee.”
Young said testing will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santee Municipal Complex.
“Then next week, we’ve been working with the Family Health Center to do testing throughout the whole county, all the way across the county. We’ll be announcing those times and places hopefully by tomorrow,” he said.
Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, said she has been concerned about the lack of testing across the state.
“I am just so thankful to the Medical University of South Carolina for stepping up to the plate and going statewide to offer drive-through testing,” she said. “I am also extremely grateful for Orangeburg County, who partnered with me to do this. It has been a great relationship.
“This is the first in a series of drive-through testing we’re going to be doing in my district in Orangeburg County.
“We wanted to start down here in the eastern part of the county because this is where the numbers are. When we look at the new cases, when we look at the cases that are already there -- Holly Hill, Eutawville, Vance, Santee – it’s this area where these cases are. … Mayor (William) Johnson has been an excellent partner, working with me, making sure we had the resources as far as the town police helping with all of that.”
She also said it’s been good working with Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard.
Cobb-Hunter said she is planning two additional free drive-through testing sites in the county. The dates will be announced later.
She wants to make sure people “recognize the seriousness of this virus. This is nothing to play with.”
“I know the governor has opened the state back up, but it is critical that we still maintain physical distancing, we wash our hands, wear gloves when we can, that we wear our mask,” she said.
“We have to stay vigilant. We’ve got to keep doing what we have been doing.”
MUSC spokeswoman Heather M. Woolwine said rural and underserved communities experience disparities in access to COVID-19 screening, testing, prevention and treatment in South Carolina and nationally.
“MUSC Health, in partnership with the state legislature, is setting up mobile screening and collection sites in rural and underserved areas. Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter was our partner in reaching the people of Holly Hill,” she said.
“The mobile setup allows care providers to rotate sites, reaching underserved and rural populations experiencing barriers to health care access for COVID-19 screening. By going directly to the people with these free mobile collection sites, we can reach more vulnerable populations and help determine ways for these communities to be educated, respond quickly and mitigate COVID-19 infections that would worsen the health disparities that are already present there,” she said.
