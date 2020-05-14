Cobb-Hunter: Virus ‘nothing to play with'; testing held in Holly Hill, Friday in Santee

“I am just so thankful to the Medical University of South Carolina for stepping up to the plate and going statewide to offer drive-through testing,” she said. “I am also extremely grateful for Orangeburg County, who partnered with me to do this. It has been a great relationship.

“This is the first in a series of drive-through testing we’re going to be doing in my district in Orangeburg County.

“We wanted to start down here in the eastern part of the county because this is where the numbers are. When we look at the new cases, when we look at the cases that are already there -- Holly Hill, Eutawville, Vance, Santee – it’s this area where these cases are. … Mayor (William) Johnson has been an excellent partner, working with me, making sure we had the resources as far as the town police helping with all of that.”

She also said it’s been good working with Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard.

Cobb-Hunter said she is planning two additional free drive-through testing sites in the county. The dates will be announced later.

She wants to make sure people “recognize the seriousness of this virus. This is nothing to play with.”