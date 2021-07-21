 Skip to main content
Cobb-Hunter to speak at film screening
Cobb-Hunter to speak at film screening

South Carolina ETV and the ETV Endowment of South Carolina are hosting a series of film screening events in conjunction with the upcoming premiere of the network’s new documentary film, “Downing of a Flag.”

One event has been scheduled for Thursday, July 22, from 6–8 p.m. at the S.C. State Museum planetarium in Columbia.

Attendees will have an opportunity to view select segments of the film and listen to a panel discussion moderated by South Carolina Public Radio’s Thelisha Eaddy. Tickets are free and can be reserved at https://bit.ly/downingflagcola.

Panelists will include:

• Dr. Adolphus Belk, Winthrop University

• Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg

• Duane Cooper, Strategic Films

• Former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges

The S.C. State Museum is located at 301 Gervais Street in Columbia.

“Downing of a Flag” is a two-hour, two-part documentary film that focuses on the Confederate battle flag and its impact on the people, politics and perceptions of South Carolina and beyond.

