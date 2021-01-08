Cobb-Hunter seeks to be Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation chair

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, announced Friday she will seek to lead the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation.

Cobb-Hunter is the senior member of the six-member delegation.

“I believe my leadership on the Ways and Means Committee and the Joint Bond Review Committee uniquely positions me to help Orangeburg County with economic development and other opportunities. My long-established relationships with the chairs of both those committees would provide a win-win for Orangeburg County’s ability to secure resources to benefit our residents,” she said in a release.

Former Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, was the chair. He retired from the Senate last year.

The election for chair of the delegation will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Other members of the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation are Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews; Rep. Lonnie Hosey, D-Barnwell; Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg; Sen. Vernon Stephens, D-Bowman and Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg.

As the longest serving member in the S.C. House of Representatives, Cobb-Hunter currently serves as first vice chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, the legislative budget writing committee, and the Joint Bond Review Committee, which provides oversight on all capital projects for the state.