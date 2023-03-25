Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, is pushing for the House to pass her bill calling for the state’s comptroller general to be appointed, rather than elected.

“Transparency and accountability are extremely important in government and guardrails should be in place for those things to occur,” Cobb-Hunter said.

S.C. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom will resign effective April 30 following the discovery of a $3.5 billion error in the year-end financial report he oversaw. Officials say the mistake does not affect the state’s budget, according to the Associated Press.

“It is in the public’s interest that we make sure that this accounting error never happens again and if it does, quick action can be taken to address the problem,” Cobb-Hunter said. “By making the comptroller general an appointed position, the selected candidate would have to undergo a thorough vetting process by the Governor and be approved by the Senate.”

Her bill would amend the state constitution to make the comptroller general an appointed position, require the governor to appoint the comptroller general and the Senate to approve that appointment.