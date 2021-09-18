Cobb-Hunter: S.C. needs changes in redistricting; lawmakers seek more public input and transparency

Cobb-Hunter said the legislation could likely impact majority-minority districts in the state.

“Some of them are already affected by the loss in population. For example, right here in Orangeburg County, we have had a significant loss in population. So there are going to have to be some real changes to this district,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She continued, “I was in the Legislature when most, if not all, of these new majority-minority districts were created. So there will be a reckoning, shall we say, with having to back up on some of that. Quite frankly, I'm of the opinion that that was not a wise thing to do necessarily because what it does is allow politicians to just focus on one little group.

“While I represent a majority black district, I would like to think that I have a kind of view that is inclusive of all South Carolinians. There might likely be a loss of some of those districts. I'm not sure, but I believe, quite frankly, that a district that is 55 percent is more than winnable for a person of color. I have never supported the notion of districts being 65, 70 percent.”

Ultimately, the legislator said that, “what you're going to find is that Black legislators are just like white legislators.”