Cobb-Hunter running on record; S.C. House 95 challenger: 'new voice' needed

A state legislator who looks forward to entering her 32nd year in the General Assembly is being challenged by a candidate who seeks to be a “new voice” in the areas of taxes and education.

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg is the Democratic incumbent running for re-election to the District 95 seat in the Nov. 8 general election.

She is being challenged for the second time by Santee resident and retired U.S. Navy veteran Jeffrey Cila.

Gilda Cobb-Hunter

Cobb-Hunter said she hopes to complete some unfinished work in the General Assembly if she is re-elected.

“I am still enjoying it and believe that I’m making a difference. So as long as the voters allow me to serve, I intend to serve. There are a couple of things. One, Orangeburg has been chosen as the site for the next veterans nursing home,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She continued, “We are in the beginning of what is a multi-year process from selection to actual construction and operation of that veterans nursing home. I want to make sure that it happens and that things stay on track. I believe I can do that best as a member of the General Assembly.”

A new, $87.3 million nursing home for veterans is planned for Orangeburg County. The proposed 104-bed facility is to be located on U.S. 301 off of exit 154 on Interstate 26. It is being funded by the federal and state governments as part of the VA State Home Construction Grant Program.

Cobb-Hunter said her unfinished business includes continued development of the partnership between the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina.

“I want to make sure that that partnership evolves as it has been envisioned. I need to be in the General Assembly to make sure that happens the way it has been envisioned,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said her experience includes helping provide funding for area universities and colleges as part of her membership on the Higher Education Subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee.

“When you look this past year at the funding, South Carolina State University received the highest amount of state funding that they have ever received. That was done in the budget by Ways and Means,” she said.

“When you look at Denmark Tech and how much progress Denmark Tech is making, the level of funding they received, that also occurred under my watch as a member of the Higher Ed Subcommittee,” Cobb-Hunter said.

The legislator said while the funding is not enough, it is a start.

“I don’t make any claims that it is equitable compared to other schools, but what I do make a claim on is that it is the most that S.C. State has received. I will point out that that’s a trend of increased funding that started under the previous administration of (former) President (James) Clark,” she said. “With Denmark Tech, the new leadership there has instilled a level of confidence that I think should be rewarded.”

Cobb-Hunter said she is also pleased with the level of funding that Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College has received, noting that OCtech President Dr. Walt Tobin and his team have done a good job meeting the needs of area businesses and manufacturers.

“It is critical that they have the kind of facilities needed to continue that work. The $8 million in the budget goes a long way in ensuring they will be able to meet those demands,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said her advocacy for state employees has also produced gains.

“While it is not been what I have liked, the fact that state employees got a 3 percent raise, plus a $1,500 bonus, it’s something that I believe happened as a result of my advocacy for increased state employee pay,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter said she has also advocated for improvements, including in the area of broadband access.

“When I look at broadband and the broadband dollars that the state has put in, as well as federal dollars, I insisted on language that gave priority to funding broadband access in rural and underserved areas,” she said, noting that the state Office of Regulatory Services has cited her insistence that “priority and funding must be given to areas that are not currently being served.”

“That pandemic showed us that access to broadband is not just a privilege, but it should be a right in today’s economy,” Cobb-Hunter said, noting that she is most proud of the accomplishments which came during her first term in office more than 30 years ago.

“The passage of the Housing Trust Fund legislation which I worked on before I became a legislator was passed during my first session, and it was special for me to be able to vote on something that is making a big difference in addressing issues of low-income housing stock.

“The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency is also special for much of the same reason. While it has not reached the regional vision initially discussed, the potential of engaging six counties in the agency is still within reach,” she said,

Her campaign theme is “May the work I’ve done speak for me.”

Cobb-Hunter said what makes her a good candidate is that she is “not caught up on the title and the tags” and intends to be a public servant.

“I see it as a blessing and an opportunity to serve. I just want to make a difference for people. It’s not about me, it’s about the people who I hope to represent. So I think that degree of humility in this day and age speaks volumes about character and integrity,” she said.

The legislator said her experience and the relationships she’s made in the General Assembly are also noteworthy.

“The reality is that success in the South Carolina House is based on relationships. I have been successful during my tenure in the House to have earned the respect of my colleagues and to be able to work both sides of the aisle,” Cobb-Hunter said.

She continued, “I thank the voters in this district for allowing me to serve for as long as they have allowed me to serve. It is a new district with new voters, and I welcome the opportunity to serve them as well if they give me that chance on Nov. 8. I humbly ask for their vote and their support. Most of all, for those who know the power of prayer, I ask for their prayers.”

District 95 includes Dorchester County and parts of the City of Orangeburg.

“Dorchester County is a part of the district and most of the Dorchester County part of the district are areas that I served when I was first elected in January of ’92. … I have an open-door policy. I believe in being honest and truthful and saying what I think. I believe very strongly in agreeing to disagree agreeably. I’ve found that to be what voters appreciate,” Cobb-Hunter said.

“That kind of service is what I hope to be able to continue to provide and offer to the voters and the residents of House District 95,” she said.

A native of Gifford, Florida, Cobb-Hunter is a graduate of Florida A&M University and Florida State University. She has been married to Dr. Terry K. Hunter for 47 years and has resided in Orangeburg County for more than 40 years.

Jeffrey Cila

Cila is a Santee resident who said the residents of District 95 need a new voice for change.

Cila, whose campaign slogan is “Without changes, nothing changes,” said he is the man for the job.

“I ran two years ago against Gilda Cobb-Hunter. The reasons are pretty much still the same,” he said.

“I’m concerned about the academic achievement in the district. Even though it’s even been redrawn, it’s still the bulk of the same District 66. I’m concerned that we’re hovering at or below 50 percent of students being able to read and do math at grade level even after we’ve built some new schools and abandoned some old ones,” Cila said. “I’d just like to get a little more involved in why that’s not working out better.”

Cila said he is also concerned about taxes.

“The taxation rates in the rural counties, Orangeburg County especially, just seem a little bit heavy, especially when the state now in the last five years has had a surplus of funds in excess of $2 billion twice now. ... It shows me that the tax rates are getting a little out of whack,” he said, noting that the economy is also not doing well.

“I would really like to see a discussion about doing away with the personal property tax and fading that out because it’s really arduous on people when they have to buy things and then continually have to pay a tax on it for as long as they have it,” Cila said.

He said he’d like to have a better rapport with constituents in the district.

“The current incumbent has been there a long time. I’m not going to fault her for what has and hasn’t happened, but 30 years is a long time. After a while you get a little stale, you get a little used to being easily re-elected.

“She’s been largely unchallenged for half of the time that she’s run. So I figured I wanted to try it again. I’ve got name recognition and did fairly well comparably to other Republican candidates two years ago. So I think a new voice is needed in this area,” Cila said.

He said he’d like to see bridges improved in the area.

“There’s still a lot of bridges in rural areas that are broken. In the town of Elloree we have two bridges that have been out for months, and we don’t know when they’re going to be repaired. I’d like to see us re-elevate Santee State Park. It’s a wonderful park, but I’ve lived next to it for 30 years and only watched it deteriorate,” Cila said.

He continued, “They’ve lost a restaurant, the roads haven’t been repaved in years now. They’re too narrow for two campers to drive in and out of there side by side. It’s in a state of disrepair. It just hadn’t been getting any attention. So roads, recreation, reducing taxes and starting on this discussion to do away with personal property taxes” are why he’s running.

Cila said his personable nature makes him a good candidate.

“I can talk with anyone who wants to have a serious discussion, and I’m a good listener. That’s mostly important when you have a conversation. You have to listen to exactly what’s being said to find out what the real issue is. ... There’s a solution in there that we can work together to get to,” he said.

Cila encouraged voters to consider voting a split-party ticket.

“In this district a lot of people vote straight-party tickets. They just go in and either vote Democratic or Republican. … I’m putting on all my campaign signs for folks to vote a split ticket. Take their time, look at the ballot and pick the best candidate and not just the easy one, or the easy way to vote,” he said.

Cila and his wife, Debra, also a U.S. Navy veteran, are the parents of three grown children and three grandchildren.

He currently serves as chairman of the board of directors at Orangeburg Christian Academy. He is also the chairman of the administrative board at Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Elloree and just recently accepted a pastoral appointment for a three-church charge in the Walterboro District of the S.C. Annual Conference of the UMC.