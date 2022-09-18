Cobb-Hunter: Law will make a difference in lives; Inflation Reduction Act will help citizens, state rep. says

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter says it was a blessing to attend last week’s celebration of the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House.

“It’s amazing to me what all is included in that bill that will make a difference in the lives of citizens,” the Orangeburg Democrat said.

The bill will lower prescription drug, medical and energy costs, she said.

The Inflation Reduction Act passed Congress last month with only Democratic votes. It spends $375 billion over the next decade to fight climate change, caps out-of-pocket prescription drug costs at $2,000 a year for Medicare beneficiaries and extends COVID-era medical insurance subsidies for an estimated 13 million Americans.

The new law also allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

“That is an issue many, many have fought for decades. Biden did it with the Democrats in the House and Senate,” Cobb-Hunter said.

Cobb-Hunter said she’s also pleased with what’s been achieved in the areas of the climate change and energy costs.

The law provides credits for energy-efficient home improvements and rebates for installing more efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.

It also includes credits for the purchase of electric vehicles.

Cobb-Hunter says her friends in labor are “really pleased with the notion of creating good-paying, union jobs.” That’s good for workers and their wages, she said.

While the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts the law will have a “negligible” effect on prices through 2023, Cobb-Hunter says it will lower costs for Americans.

For instance, the new law caps the cost of insulin at $35 per month for seniors who have Medicare starting in 2023.

Medicare beneficiaries should pay attention to the law, Cobb-Hunter said.

“They’re going to see their costs go down,” she said.

Cobb-Hunter says the new law lowers the deficit without placing an increased burden on everyday taxpayers.

The law is paid for by new taxes on large companies and increased Internal Revenue Service enforcement.

Families with less than $400,000 in annual income are not supposed to see any increase in their tax burden, according to the Associated Press. The law includes a 15% corporate minimum tax on firms whose profits exceed $1 billion.

“I’m not sure why anyone earning less than $400,000 is worried about corporations and the ultra-wealthy paying their fair share,” she said. “In spite of the Republican spin, if you make less than $400,000 a year, you won’t pay a penny more in taxes.”

Cobb-Hunter was invited to the White House event because of her efforts on the Justice40 initiative, which aims to direct the benefits of at least 40% of some federal investments to disadvantaged communities.

She’s been working to implement the Justice40 initiative in South Carolina. While her proposal to create a Justice Forty Oversight Committee in the state was vetoed, Delaware lawmakers used it as a model and a bill was passed there. The initiative is also being pursued in other states.

The White House announced the Justice40 initiative is guiding some of its investments to disadvantaged communities.

Cobb-Hunter believes the Justice40 initiative ultimately failed to become law in South Carolina because it was seen as a Biden effort. She said such “petty, shortsighted” thinking is why there are so many areas of the state with long-suffering problems.

She noted the lack of Republican support for Biden’s efforts, although Cobb-Hunter did mention that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham voted for last year’s infrastructure bill.

“I am so very glad Joe Biden is president of the United States,” Cobb-Hunter said.