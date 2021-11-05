Coastal storm expected to bring rain, breezy conditions to region

Higher-than-normal tides known as king tides are also affecting the South Carolina coast. The very high tides, which on their own usually cause minor coastal flooding, along with the onshore flow and rough surf from the storm could produce significant coastal flooding, according to AccuWeather.

Coastal flooding is expected to be the only concern as much of the rain is expected to remain offshore.

AccuWeather meteorologists noted the exact location of the front will determine where the center of the storm will track, and that could make a big difference in conditions for Georgia and the Carolinas.

If the storm's center stays farther off the Southeast coastline, very little or no rain may fall over interior portions of the southeast.

However, should the storm track closer to the coast, areas from Savannah, Georgia, to the Outer Banks will face drenching rainfall late Friday into Saturday.

If the system becomes organized enough to be named a subtropical storm, which has both tropical and non-tropical features, it will be given the name Adria by the National Hurricane Center.