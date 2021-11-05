Coastal storm expected to bring rain, breezy conditions to region

The Times and Democrat Region is expected to see a good chance of rainfall from a coastal storm this weekend that has drenched other parts of the country.
The Columbia National Weather Service is forecasting a 60% chance of rain in Orangeburg on Saturday and Saturday night. About a half inch to inch of rain is forecast for Orangeburg.
High temperatures Saturday will be around 52 and lows Saturday night around 46.
It will be somewhat breezy with a northeast wind forecast for Orangeburg on Saturday to between 16 and 18 mph. Winds will drop off somewhat Saturday night. Gusts could reach as high as 31 mph. The northern wind will make it feel cooler.
A lake wind advisory has been issued for region from 5 a.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
It is forecast to clear out Sunday, though it will remain breezy with sustained winds of between 13 mph and 15 mph. Sunday is forecast to be slightly warmer with highs in the lower 60s. There is a slight chance of rain in the morning but sunny skies are forecast to move in later in the day.
The storm system is expected to wreak more havoc on Florida and coastal areas of South Carolina than locally. Some coastal areas of the state may experience gusty northeast winds that will whip up rough surf and the threat of strong rip currents, according to AccuWeather.
Higher-than-normal tides known as king tides are also affecting the South Carolina coast. The very high tides, which on their own usually cause minor coastal flooding, along with the onshore flow and rough surf from the storm could produce significant coastal flooding, according to AccuWeather.
Coastal flooding is expected to be the only concern as much of the rain is expected to remain offshore.
AccuWeather meteorologists noted the exact location of the front will determine where the center of the storm will track, and that could make a big difference in conditions for Georgia and the Carolinas.
If the storm's center stays farther off the Southeast coastline, very little or no rain may fall over interior portions of the southeast.
However, should the storm track closer to the coast, areas from Savannah, Georgia, to the Outer Banks will face drenching rainfall late Friday into Saturday.
If the system becomes organized enough to be named a subtropical storm, which has both tropical and non-tropical features, it will be given the name Adria by the National Hurricane Center.
That is the first name on a supplemental list created by the World Meteorological Organization last spring as a replacement for the Greek alphabet, which meteorologists previously used to name tropical storms once the designated list of names was exhausted.