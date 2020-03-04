Coach Staley leads Orangeburg native in walk of lifetime

Shawn Campbell Kiser’s smile beamed as the announcer called her name during halftime at the last game of the season for the Lady Gamecocks on Sunday, March 1, at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Just after standing from her wheelchair, grabbing a cane for assistance and glancing at the crowd of 1,800 people, she said, “This is awesome.”
The 64-year-old Orangeburg native had escorts onto the court: Her two daughters – Sloan Kiser, 36, and Morgan Kiser, 33 – head coach Dawn Staley and the university’s mascot, Cocky.
Shawn Kiser has been getting used to learning to walk with a prosthetic right leg since mid-December 2019.
When she began physical therapy as an inpatient at Encompass Health Rehabilitation in Columbia a few months ago, Staley visited and challenged her to walk across the basketball court on March 1.
“Wow! It was overwhelming at first! I couldn’t believe all of those people were cheering for me!” she said after the walk of a lifetime.
Staley, Shawn Kiser’s daughters and Cocky walked with her to the middle of the court, greeted the crowd and then walked back together.
“She was so calming,” Shawn Kiser said of Staley’s presence. "It felt calming.”
“I didn’t think I was going to fall, but my daughter, Morgan, kicked my cane out from me, so when I felt that, I was thinking, ‘What? What?’” she joked.
The crowd cheered and clapped. Shawn Kiser felt it, she said.
She and her daughters also felt something else -- the presence of Stan Kiser.
“We definitely felt my dad while we were here. He loved football, basketball and just the Gamecocks all around. And he loved the girls’ team. He was so impressed by the girls’ team,” Sloan Kiser said.
On Sept. 21, 2019, a boating collision on Lake Murray killed Stanley “Stan” Virgil Kiser, 68, which left Shawn Kiser a widow and their children, Sloan, Morgan and 28-year-old son Pierce without their father.
The collision occurred around 9 p.m. between the Rusty Anchor and Liberty on the Lake.
Sloan and Pierce weren’t on the pontoon boat with the rest of their family when the collision took place.
Stan Kiser pushed his wife out of the way of the oncoming boat operated by a 53-year-old Elgin man.
Tracy L. Gordon, of 124 Ole Still Lane, is facing one count of boating under the influence resulting in death and two counts of boating under the influence resulting in great bodily injuries.
Gordon is out on a $100,000 bond.
Due to the collision, Shawn Kiser had to have her right leg amputated and she nearly lost her left leg as a result. Morgan Kiser received a head injury, requiring 11 staples.
The family’s adjustment to their “new normal” isn’t easy.
Each day gets a little easier, Shawn Kiser said.
You have free articles remaining.
She gives credit to the Lord, her family, friends and Staley for inspiration and strength.
“I have huge faith,” she said, “I’m trusting God, I’m doing Bible study and devotional every morning. I couldn’t do without that.”
Back on that day at Encompass a few months ago when Staley insisted that Shawn Kiser put on her new prosthetic leg, the coach also told her to walk down the hall.
Even then, Staley was at her side and assisted her in her first walk.
“I didn’t think I could do it,” Shawn Kiser said.
Morgan Kiser said Staley insisted that her mom wear her prosthetic leg.
“She didn’t ask questions and Shawn put her leg on and went for a walk and she said, ‘You know, Shawn, you better get used to your leg because I’m going to make you walk in front of 18,000 people, so I hope you get used to it.’”
Morgan Kiser said that physical therapists told her mother she had to wear her leg twice daily for an hour and a half each time.
“And because of this challenge, she puts it on and doesn’t take it off. She wears it the entire day and just pushes through the pain. This is phenomenal. It’s inspiring us all,” Morgan Kiser said.
“The reason Shawn is here is because of what Dawn Staley did and because of the community,” she added.
“I’m so proud of my mom. She’s gone through it like a champ. She shows how to handle things in a graceful way when you’ve not been dealt a great hand,” Sloan Kiser said.
Two of Shawn Kiser’s sisters watched her walk across the court.
“I started crying,” said Bonnie Campbell Szubski. “I’m just so proud of her.”
“To see her standing upright again is just a blessing. All I could do is cry and be so thankful she’s walking,” she added.
Jill Campbell Smith said, “It amazes me the strength that she has throughout this.”
Smith said that she too cried when she saw her sister walking on the basketball court.
“We always try to follow in her footsteps figuratively and literally,” she added.
“She never says anything, she just show us by example, even when we were growing up,” Szubski said.
Shawn Kiser’s walk on the court “made me realize she’s not gone, her leg is gone, we’re just thankful she’s still here -- her personality is here. She’s so funny and likes to have fun and joke around. Seeing her walk is such a miracle.”
Another key part of the Kiser family’s strength is the nonprofit organization they started just after the collision, Safe the Lake.
The aim of the group is to raise awareness of boating safety and prevention.
Currently, Safe the Lake is interested in hearing from users of South Carolina’s waterways and how to improve safety while using them.
Visit www.safethelake.com or visit the group’s Facebook page for regular updates.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.