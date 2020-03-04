Coach Staley leads Orangeburg native in walk of lifetime

Morgan Kiser said that physical therapists told her mother she had to wear her leg twice daily for an hour and a half each time.

“And because of this challenge, she puts it on and doesn’t take it off. She wears it the entire day and just pushes through the pain. This is phenomenal. It’s inspiring us all,” Morgan Kiser said.

“The reason Shawn is here is because of what Dawn Staley did and because of the community,” she added.

“I’m so proud of my mom. She’s gone through it like a champ. She shows how to handle things in a graceful way when you’ve not been dealt a great hand,” Sloan Kiser said.

Two of Shawn Kiser’s sisters watched her walk across the court.

“I started crying,” said Bonnie Campbell Szubski. “I’m just so proud of her.”

“To see her standing upright again is just a blessing. All I could do is cry and be so thankful she’s walking,” she added.

Jill Campbell Smith said, “It amazes me the strength that she has throughout this.”

Smith said that she too cried when she saw her sister walking on the basketball court.