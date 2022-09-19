Co-op celebrates broadband; service available to all Tri-County members

ST. MATTHEWS – St. Matthews-based Tri-County Electric Cooperative was there in the 1940s to provide electric power to rural residents without access to electricity.

Now the cooperative has taken high-speed internet service to its customers.

“As our world has changed, so too have the needs of our members,” Tri-County CEO Chad Lowder said Monday.

Lowder spoke at a celebration marking the completion of a $50 million broadband expansion project that took fast internet access to rural residents.

“Data and technology affect every aspect of our lives from children’s success in schools to having business conferences in your house,” Lowder said. “To live, work and succeed in today's world, you have to have internet service and you have to have reliable and fast internet service."

The utility began looking at needs in the area about five years ago and decided fast and reliable internet service was paramount.

Most people in the area before 2021 were receiving slow internet access that might allow them to check email but little else, he said.

Tri-County’s project brings high-speed internet– up to 1 gigabyte per second service – to every Tri-County member if they choose to connect.

Lowder said the service will allow individuals to stream television, hold web conferences and do homework.

“Now they can do everything they need to do at their house: telemedicine, conference calls, homework, simply by clicking a button and it is there. Nobody can't receive it,” he said.

The project began in October 2019. The first customer was able to hook up in January 2021.

Lowder said Tri-County was blessed to finish the work it two years. The cooperative originally estimated it would take three years.

Tri-County's subsidiary, TriCoLink, was responsible for the project.

The project took broadband to communities such as Elloree, Vance, Santee, Holly Hill, Eutawville, Cameron, Sandy Run, Creston, Lone Star and Fort Motte in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

The project allows more than 6,000 customers in Orangeburg and more than 6,000 in Calhoun and Lexington counties to have access to broadband. The remaining 6,000 are served in Richland, Kershaw and Sumter counties.

About $10 million of the $50 million project was spent in Orangeburg County. About $10 million to $12 million was spent Calhoun County.

Non-members can also have access to the co-op’s broadband if they are within the service area.

The project received tax breaks from both Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

“This is much needed for the community,” Calhoun County Council Chairman James Haigler said.

His church, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, will now be able to get broadband.

“That is way out in the woods. We needed it a long time because we do some teaching at the church,” he said.

Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright called it a great project.

“I am so thrilled. It ain't to my house yet, but it is close. I am not a Tri-County customer. I am just happy for everybody else. I hope they will get the approval and the funding to extend it to other areas,” he said.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative Board Chair Barbara Weston said she’s blessed.

“I finally got TriCoLink and could link up into Zoom meetings and all those things from home. I was ecstatic and so were my neighbors, even though some of them were about a mile away,” she said.

Weston encouraged others to sign up for TriCoLink.

“Join us and be a part of something great,” Weston said. “We don't have the money yet that was promised by the government because we did things too quickly. We were about the business of work and we were blessed enough to have all those things at hand so we could work.”

Weston thanked utility leaders and staff for helping the project move forward.

TriCoLink Board Chair George Wilson said broadband was crucial for students during COVID.

“The broadband has boosted the educational system and also the business system and it is also where your grandkids might would visit you now that you have it,” Wilson said. “Prior to now, maybe not.”

“There is a lot more to come,” he said.

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, said it’s impressive the co-op finished a year early.

“Broadband connectivity is probably just as important now as anything else in our daily lives. Without it, you are definitely at a disadvantage. I am pretty excited that they decided to step up and fill a void that was existing for a very long time,” he said.

There is a $100, one-time fee to connect to the service. Residential 100 megabyte service starts at $49.99 a month and 1-gibabyte service starts at $79.95 a month.

Business 100 MB service starts at $79.95 a month, 500 MB for $249.95 a month and 1 GB service starts at $449.95 a month.

Individuals can sign up by going to www.tricolinksc.com or by calling 877-874-1215. More information can be found at www.tri-countyelectric.net