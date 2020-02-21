CNN plans Democratic presidential town halls in S.C.

WASHINGTON -- CNN will host two nights of town halls next week featuring the leading Democratic presidential candidates just days before voters head to the polls in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday, the network announced Thursday evening.

The hour-long individual town halls will air in prime time on Monday and Wednesday and will follow the CNN town hall format of candidates taking questions directly from audience members and a moderator.

The two-night event, which will feature half a dozen candidates, will take place at Memminger Auditorium in Charleston, a CNN spokesperson said.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg will participate in his first nationally televised town hall since joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

He has skipped the first four nominating states, which includes South Carolina, where his name is not on the ballot. His campaign, after getting a late official start in November, has focused the billionaire's resources on the Super Tuesday states, which vote on March 3.