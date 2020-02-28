Clyburn voting in Orangeburg: Primary important

House Majority Whip James Clyburn says Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary is one of the most important in the history of the United States.
"This election is very important," he said. "We need to restore dignity and honor and integrity in the White House."
Clyburn, a Democrat representing South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, came to Orangeburg on Friday to cast an early ballot in the primary.
Clyburn previously said he supports former vice president Joe Biden. Others on the ballot are Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.
Clyburn also discussed South Carolina’s new voting machines, saying there have been some questions about voting integrity in the state before.
He noted specifically Alvin Greene’s win in the 2010 Democratic Senate primary. Greene was later defeated in the general election by incumbent Sen. Jim DeMint.
"I said at that time something untoward took place in this campaign," he said.
"If the truth were ever sought, what we will find is that the Russians were practicing on South Carolina," Clyburn said. "I am convinced voter machines were hacked into and yielded the results.”
The new electronic machines, which provide a paper backup, are better, he said.
"This machine, I don't know if you can hack into it or not, but at least when my ballot come out I am looking at it and I have a paper trail and I know that the name I punched on here is on that card. This is putting South Carolina a step closer to perfection in voting. It is not perfect, but we are doing better,” Clyburn said.