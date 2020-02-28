You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clyburn voting in Orangeburg: Primary important
0 comments
editor's pick

Clyburn voting in Orangeburg: Primary important

{{featured_button_text}}
Clyburn casts vote

House Majority Whip James Clyburn is surrounded by media on Friday after casting a ballot in the Democratic presidential primary at the Orangeburg County Voter Registration Office. Story, A2

 GENE ZALESKI, T&D

House Majority Whip James Clyburn says Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary is one of the most important in the history of the United States.

"This election is very important," he said. "We need to restore dignity and honor and integrity in the White House."

Clyburn, a Democrat representing South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, came to Orangeburg on Friday to cast an early ballot in the primary.

Clyburn previously said he supports former vice president Joe Biden. Others on the ballot are Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren.

Clyburn also discussed South Carolina’s new voting machines, saying there have been some questions about voting integrity in the state before.

He noted specifically Alvin Greene’s win in the 2010 Democratic Senate primary. Greene was later defeated in the general election by incumbent Sen. Jim DeMint.

"I said at that time something untoward took place in this campaign," he said.

"If the truth were ever sought, what we will find is that the Russians were practicing on South Carolina," Clyburn said. "I am convinced voter machines were hacked into and yielded the results.”

The new electronic machines, which provide a paper backup, are better, he said.

"This machine, I don't know if you can hack into it or not, but at least when my ballot come out I am looking at it and I have a paper trail and I know that the name I punched on here is on that card. This is putting South Carolina a step closer to perfection in voting. It is not perfect, but we are doing better,” Clyburn said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Norway mayor endorses Buttigieg
Local

Norway mayor endorses Buttigieg

Norway Mayor Tracie M. Clemons endorsed Pete Buttigieg for president, citing his rural economy plan and his leadership as mayor of South Bend,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News